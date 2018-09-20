Symposium on Staph Concerns

AP-MO--StaphInfections 02-27 0087 AP-MO--Staph Infections Symposium to address growing staph concerns ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A symposium tomorrow at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis will address the increased incidence of staph infections, particularly among young athletes. Details of the symposium will be discussed during Mayor Francis Slay's news conference at 3 o'clock this afternoon at the mayor's office in City Hall. Tomorrow's symposium is from 10:30 a-m to 1 p-m and is free and open to the public. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-27-06 0903EST