Syndergaard, Mets top Royals following ring ceremony

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Noah Syndergaard threw six scoreless innings, Neil Walker hit his first homer with the Mets and New York beat Kansas City 2-0 Tuesday after the Royals were given their 2015 World Series rings.

Syndergaard (1-0) was the only pitcher to beat the Royals in the World Series last year, winning Game 3 after intentionally throwing his first pitch above Alcides Escobar's head. Escobar started this one with a triple, but then Syndergaard struck out the next three batters and retired 12 straight before Kendrys Morales' double opened the fifth.

Syndergaard allowed three hits, walked one and struck out nine.

The Mets acquired Walker in a December trade with Pittsburgh. He homered on a 1-0 fastball from Chris Young (0-1) in the fourth after Yoenis Cespedes walked. That was the first hit Young allowed.