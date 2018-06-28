Synthetic drug overdose numbers continue rise in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 80 people have been treated in the past week for apparent overdoses of a synthetic cannabis-like drug in St. Louis, mostly in the downtown area.

Many of the victims are homeless people. No deaths have been reported, but the problem is so bad that Police Chief Sam Dotson and Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson have met with officials at the St. Patrick Center, the region's largest homeless services provider, to seek answers.

The St. Patrick Center is urging people not to give money to panhandlers for fear they'll use it to buy the dangerous synthetic drug.

Three people have been taken into custody for questioning, but laws on synthetic drugs are confusing because of their ever-changing makeup. It isn't clear if charges will be filed.