T-Mobile to pay Missouri $280K for text charges
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri will get more than $280,000 from T-Mobile US following claims that the company unfairly charged customers for third-party text message subscriptions.
Attorney General Chris Koster on Friday announced Missouri was among 49 states that settled with T-Mobile for at least $90 million in penalties and restitution.
Customers complained they were being charged for horoscope, trivia and other text subscriptions for which they never signed up.
The practice is called cramming. T-Mobile is refunding customers $67.5 million. Missourians can receive refunds by submitting claims at t-mobilerefund.com.
The company now must obtain express permission before billing users for third-party charges.
Koster says he's also been charged for third-party texts from AT&T, which last fall stopped billing customers for the subscriptions.
Koster calls cramming "an insidious practice."