T-Shirt Shop Burns Down Overnight

LAKESIDE - A fire at We're Talking T-Shirts destroyed the shop Thursday night at Bagnell Dam near the Lake of the Ozarks. Fire crews arrived on scene Thursday at 11:30 p.m. Due to high winds and large flames, a second alarm was requested. Fire officials deemed the scene under control at 1:30 a.m., but remained on scene until 4:30 a.m.

Friday afternoon fire officials told KOMU-8 they believed the fire began as a malfunction in a gas hot water heater.

The owners of the shop have an apartment above the store. The daughter was home and called 911 when she noticed smoke in the apartment. Fire officials say she evacuated safely and is now staying with friends and family.