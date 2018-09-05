Table Rock Lake Nears Flood-Storage Capacity
BRANSON (AP) - Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri is
nearing its flood-storage capacity.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman P.J. Spaul says the lake can handle another two-tenths of an inch of runoff. The floodgates are open and releasing 52,000 cubic feet of water per second -- an amount that may increase soon. In comparison, an Olympic swimming pool holds about 88,000 cubic feet of water.
Thirteen inches of rain have fallen in the Table Rock Basin in April, including 9.8 inches in the recent spate of storms.
Engineers inspected two mudslides Monday on a downstream embankment at Table Rock and determined they pose no threat to the integrity of the dam. Missouri 165 is closed because the slides begin near the highway guardrail.
