Tailgating Tapped Out

Campus police said they will enforce a new university rule that bans kegs or "excess" amounts of alcohol near Faurot Field. Officers will patrol parking lots to ensure safety and curb rowdiness, said Cpt. Brian Weimer.

Although there won't be any fines, police said they may confiscate the alcohol, ask violators to dispose of it, or ask them to leave the area.

Other new rules include no parking on either side of Providence Road or Stadium Boulevard near Memorial Stadium, and no parking on the grass near campus.