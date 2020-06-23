'Take Back St. Louis' Initiative Back in Court

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An initiative that could drastically change the way St. Louis offers development incentives goes back before a judge this week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the "Take Back St. Louis" initiative would prohibit tax incentives for companies that engage in "unsustainable" energy production or do $1 million a year in business with such companies. Judge Robert Dierker removed the proposal from the April 8 ballot with a temporary injunction. A full trial is starting Monday.

The initiative was formed by Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment, which has protested against St. Louis-based Peabody Energy, one of the nation's largest coal companies. The group now hopes to get the initiative on the ballot in August or November.

Opponents say the idea would hurt business and take away jobs.