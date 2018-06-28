Taking Flight at Jefferson City Airport

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 kids took flight Saturday morning at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport fly-in.

EEA pilots gave kids a free lesson about flying and took them on a plane ride around the airport and over the Missouri River. The Young Eagles and their parents watched planes and a helicopter take off and land.

Everyone had a chance to talk to the pilots, ask questions, and watch videos about flying.

The EEA hopes the event has an impact on the Young Eagles.

"It's like an orientation, it introduces young people to flight hopefully for the first time. It will get them to continue on and show an interest in flight to keep general aviation alive," said EEA Young Eagles Coordinator, Tim Boos.

The fly-in is an annual event. The free plane rides are for children ages 8-17, but anyone can come watch.