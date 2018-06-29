Taking Steps Towards Safety

The governor established his task force back in April as a response to the tragedy at Virginia Tech.

Governor Blunt and key task force members talked about what campuses can do to keep students safe and how to cope in the worst cases. Recommendations range from having a dedicated individual tasked with overseeing emergency preparations to providing 24/7 access to mental health facilities. The task force also stressed having many different disciplines involved in emergency planning, and that is where many schools lag behind.

"And there was a significant percentage of colleges that responded that they developed a plan within a small circle of influence. The head of the campus. Maybe a dean or a vice president, a provost, this type of thing."

The task force also recommends establishing a more permanent committee for Homeland Security around the state.

Governor Blunt said he's committed to continuing the legislature's plan for $100 million increase to campus financing around the state.