Talent Against Stem Cell Ballot Proposal
Despite his opposition, the Missouri Republican is not urging other Missourians to vote one way or another. He says that's a decision voters have to reach on their own. But his likely Democratic opponent for the Senate, Missouri Auditor Claire McCaskill, said Talent seems to be playing to both sides of the debate. She supports the measure and urged voters to do the same. Talent said the measure would make human cloning a constitutional right, although supporters deny that. The issue has created a rift among Missouri Republicans. Talent's position puts him on the side of Missouri's largest religious and anti-abortion groups. Business and medical leaders strongly support the measure.
