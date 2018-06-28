Talent Blasts Bush as Anti-Agriculture

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Talent cited Bush's threatened veto of $4 billion in disaster aid for farmers and ranchers, an administration proposal to close Farm Service Agency offices, agricultural trade policies and management of the Missouri River. Talent made his remarks during an endorsement pitch to members of the Missouri Farm Bureau. The Republican senator is in a tight re-election campaign against Democratic State Auditor Claire McCaskill, who turned down an invitation to speak to the group, claiming it rarely backs Democrats.