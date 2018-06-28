Talent Seeks Special Designation For Rivers' Confluence

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Just north of St. Louis, the nation's two largest rivers merge at a spot that few people visit. That may be about to change. Senator Jim Talent announced plans Monday to introduce a bill that would provide a special federal designation for the area around the confluence of the rivers. Talent says the designation could help increase tourism and economic growth. It's the latest move aimed at increasing awareness of the confluence. In 2004, a state park opened in St. Charles County overlooking the area. And last year, the state of Illinois released $50,000 for construction of a riverside observation structure commemorating Lewis and Clark that will offer a panoramic view of the confluence.