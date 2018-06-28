Talking About Language

"We're going to try to help those that don't know how to speak our language very well and try to help them along so that they can better assist themselves in our society. They need to assimilate to us," Reporter for KDRO, Charlie Thomas said.

Thomas said he came up with the idea after he received a phone call at the radio station from a concerned listener.

Six percent of Sedalia's population speak a language other than English.

Thomas said he hopes the petition will make a statement after being dropped off at Sedalia City Hall.

"On many levels of the government politicians have really been jellyfish about this, they just don't want to face it because they are afraid they might offend someone," Thomas said. "That is not at all what we're after to offend anyone or to be divisive to any segment of society. So we're really trying to make this a very positive thing,"

Some of the ideas to help would include books, tapes, tutors or any other resource.