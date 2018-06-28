Talking About Mental Health

Szabo spoke from first hand experience about these issues and his experiences with bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse.

His mission is to help young people who are struggling with similar problems and to educate them about finding help in communicating their problems instead of turning to alcohol or drugs.

"I think there are a lot of students on campus that have some mental health issues and don't feel comfortable approaching their friends," said student organizer Kyle Ali. "Maybe when they see it, they will be able to relate to him and be more confident to approach some of the programs we have here to deal with those issues specifically."

"It is okay to talk about whatever you're going through. It is important to know that you are not alone and that there are much healthier ways to deal with things than alcohol or drugs," Szabo said.

Szabo has been recognized as the best male performer by Campus Activities Magazine. He is also the co-author of a new book called Behind Happy Faces: Taking Charge of Your Mental Health.

He said he hopes his full time mission of speaking about mental health issues will pay off.