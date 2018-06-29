Talking Trash in Jeff City

The subject: the future of Jefferson City and how to deal it.

"I use the bag because I try to recycle everything, but I am not going to put the stuff out on the curbside pickup," Margaretanne McJunkin said.

McJunkin moved from Seattle last month. The lack of curbside recycling shocked her.

"It made me sick, actually. I had a visceral reaction to it. I couldn't allow it, in my head and in my heart," she said. "I really didn't think there were still communities left that didn't recycle curbside."

With the current trash collection contract up in 2009, Jefferson City is sorting through all the options and thinking outside the dumpster.

"Single stream recycling is really on the forefront," McJunkin said.

Gas station collection bins are another option and the city is even considering tailgate programs to collect bottles and cans.

"The City of Columbia worked on a Tiger Tailgating program, and actually I believe the Kansas City Chiefs are looking at something too," McJunkin said.

The panel discussed successful recycling programs across Missouri like those in Rolla, Chesterfield, and Columbia's dropoff bins. And there's one common ground.

"It's a big incentive to train the children, to educate the children who then put pressure on their parents. And then it becomes a complete circle," McJunkin said.

The group didn't make any decisions and didn't plan to. Allied Waste was also attended the meeting, they currently hold the Jefferson City contract for trash collection.