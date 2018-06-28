Taming Your Fears

But David Case, a horse whisperer from Alton, IL, doesn't like the word break.

"I like to use the words bring into submission. I want to try to change her thinking. But not in a forceful way as far as I'll never hit the horse," Case said.

Case traveled to Kingdom City to tame a wild animal.

"She's been taught to be led and that's it. She's never had any other handling other than that," the horse's owner, T. David Moore said.

Case sees an extra challenge in the five year old filly named Kali.

"She's in her season which makes it a little more, uh, a little moody okay. So, it makes them a little bit more difficult to work," Case explained.

Case makes kissing sounds and keeps up a calm and quiet conversation with Kali.

"She may not understand what I really want right now. But she's looking at me now saying, 'What do you want next?'" Case said. "The old cowboys that would get on a horse and with some type of force and restraint to try to break this horse, the difference with what we're doing is we're trying to go in and build a relationship with this horse."

Case doesn't use a whip, just a whisper. He also uses a plastic grocery bag attached to a piece of wire. What would take most horse owners weeks to accomplish, Case does in just about an hour.

"I reward her. And then I walk away and she wants to follow me," Case said.

Case is a retired rural mail carrier, but nowadays, he delivers a different messsage.

Just like Case calms Kali's fears, he tries to teach others a lesson in overcoming their fears. Case isn't just a horse whisperer, he's also a preacher.

"Sometimes, people can look at the horse and see themselves. They say that's exactly what I've been doing. I've been running from God," Case said.

Worship centers like Richland Baptist Church in Kingdom City are trying this new direction.

"Our church is really wanting to get out of the box and what it means by getting out of the box is doing things differently," Pastor Larry Paris of Richland Baptist Church said.

So instead of the regular church revivals, one man and one horse attracted more than 800 people to a stable in one weekend.

Case says a pulpit isn't the only place to preach. He turned a stable into a sanctuary and a bleacher into a pew.

If you'd like more information about David Case, who travels the country with his horse ministry, you can contact Richland Baptist Church in Kingdom City at (573) 642- 2556.

