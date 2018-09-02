Tampering Charge Filed in Columbia Yearbook Prank

COLUMBIA - A Columbia high school student accused of changing another student's name in a yearbook to a sexually suggestive term has been charged with a misdemeanor.

The 17-year-old Hickman High School junior was arrested May 14 on suspicion of felony property damage and harassment. But online court records show the Boone County prosecutor on Monday filed the lesser charge of misdemeanor tampering.

The girl is accused of changing a senior's last name from Mastain to "masturbate" in the 100th edition of the Hickman Cresset yearbook.

The school decided against reprinting more than 700 yearbooks and instead placed stickers on the altered pages with the student's correct surname. Administrators estimated it would have cost $41,000 to reprint the books.