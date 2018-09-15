Taney County Commission Approves Racetrack

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) - Despite strong opposition, a controversial racetrack might open someday in the Ozarks. The Taney County Planning Commission on Monday approved a permit for the $250 million NASCAR-style track on 800 acres south of Hollister.

However, the approval came with several conditions. Developer Russell Cook will be required to make upgrades to handle the

increased traffic and finish all infrastructure improvements before construction starts.

He also must build four sound measuring stations within a half-mile of the track, and could be fined $5,000 if noise exceeds

68 decibels. The Springfield News-Leader reports that normal conversation with someone a few feet away is 60 decibels.

Cook had threatened to take the racetrack to Arkansas because of the opposition. Supporters say the track will bring jobs and development to southwest Missouri.