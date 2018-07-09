"Taps" Goes Digital

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri National Guard will begin using bugles that play a digital recording of "Taps" at veterans' graves on Saturday, instead of hiring live musicians. The change isn't a welcome one for many. Honor guard Sergeant Keith Buchanan uses the ceremonial bugle when it's the only option, but prefers live musicians. He says the honor guard wants to give the very best for families at military funerals. The move in Missouri was based on reductions in federal money for the Missouri National Guard, at a time when much of military spending is focused on the war. Major Paul Kirchhoff directs the funeral honors program for the Missouri National Guard. He says he understands the concerns over the digital recordings, but thinks they provide the quality veterans deserve.