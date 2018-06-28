Tarasenko helps Blues top Blackhawks 5-2 in opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday in an opening-night matchup of Central Division rivals.

Kevin Shattenkirk and Paul Stastny each had a power-play goal and two assists for the Blues, who eliminated the Blackhawks in seven games in the first round of the playoffs in April. Jake Allen had 17 saves in his first game since he became St. Louis' clear No. 1 goaltender with Brian Elliott's June trade to Calgary.

Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman scored for Chicago, which had six rookies in the starting lineup, including four playing their first NHL game. Corey Crawford finished with 29 saves.