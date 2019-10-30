Tarasenko out for five months due to injury
ST. LOUIS - What seemed like a slight collision between Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and a Kings defenseman Thursday night has resulted in an injury to the key player for the Blues.
Tarasenko will be out for at least the next five months due to a left shoulder injury. These five months are the time given for re-evaluation, meaning that he can be out for even longer.
Tarasenko, who was a vital player during the Blues successful 2018-19 season, has already 10 points within 10 games this season.
