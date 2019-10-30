Tarasenko out for five months due to injury

1 day 16 hours 22 minutes ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 5:16:17 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle King, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - What seemed like a slight collision between Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and a Kings defenseman Thursday night has resulted in an injury to the key player for the Blues. 

Tarasenko will be out for at least the next five months due to a left shoulder injury. These five months are the time given for re-evaluation, meaning that he can be out for even longer. 

Tarasenko, who was a vital player during the Blues successful 2018-19 season, has already 10 points within 10 games this season. 

More News

Grid
List

Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
Moberly officials to hold county-wide hiring event
MOBERLY - The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce and Moberly Public Schools are hosting an event Wednesday to combat an... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
Overnight armed robbery at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA - An employee at the Break Time gas station on Paris Rd. and Vandiver Dr. confirmed with KOMU 8... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:50:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in Top Stories

Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
Community still remembering Darnell Gray one year on
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. ... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:15:00 AM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict
CLAYTON (AP) — The chairman of a St. Louis County police board has resigned and another board member... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 11:50:25 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
EmVP: Columbia man raises awareness after losing wife to breast cancer
COLUMBIA - It's only been about two months since Tom Klucking lost his wife, Krystina, to breast cancer. But, his... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:29:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Caregiver in Darnell Gray case now charged with murder
Caregiver in Darnell Gray case now charged with murder
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors updated the charges Friday against Quatavia Givens to involve second-degree murder. Givens was originally charged... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Shelters in Columbia preparing for cold weather
Shelters in Columbia preparing for cold weather
COLUMBIA - Rainbow House Emergency Shelter and The Salvation Army Harbor House are prepared for the early winter weather, but... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
FULL FORECAST DETAILS: October winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in Weather

Columbia Police asking for help locating man's next of kin
Columbia Police asking for help locating man's next of kin
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the community's help in locating the next of kin for a man found dead... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

MU professor studying potential link between alcohol and Alzheimer's
MU professor studying potential link between alcohol and Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - The federal government awarded an MU professor a $1.8 million grant Tuesday to study the role of alcohol... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:48:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Missouri health department tracked periods
Missouri health department tracked periods
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's health department director says the agency tracked menstrual periods of Planned Parenthood patients as part... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

ROAD CONDITIONS: MoDOT preparing for possible winter weather
ROAD CONDITIONS: MoDOT preparing for possible winter weather
COLUMBIA -- MoDOT will be on the lookout this week as winter weather could impact roads in certain parts of... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

State Supreme Court greenlights grad student unionization
State Supreme Court greenlights grad student unionization
MISSOURI - Missouri's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the UM System's last appeal in a case that would... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:59:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Buckle Up Phone Down Day roundtable works for solutions on distracted driving
Buckle Up Phone Down Day roundtable works for solutions on distracted driving
COLUMBIA - Researchers, regulators, and safety advocates from around the country gathered at MU's campus to discuss how to combat... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Raising Cane's looking to come to Columbia
Raising Cane's looking to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA - A developer is looking to get plans approved in order to build a drive-through Raising Cane's restaurant on... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

Woman sleeps in tree to protest trail project
Woman sleeps in tree to protest trail project
COLUMBIA - During the changing seasons, you'd expect to see leaves turning colors if you looked into the trees. But... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News

NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
ATLANTA -- The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in Sports

Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping
Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:51:08 PM CDT October 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
10am 36°
11am 36°
12pm 36°
1pm 36°