Target 8: 911 Dispatch centers understaffed and underfunded

A 2017 report found that more than half of Missouri dispatch centers are understaffed. Missouri also does not have a statewide entity for 911 coordination. In a two-part investigation, Target 8 investigates into the consequences of the understaffing and looks into a neighboring state's entity for 911 coordination. Watch tonight on KOMU 8 News at Six and Ten.