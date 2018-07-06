Target 8 Belle Police

A Belle police officer was fired by the town's marshal for numerous conduct issues. An investigation by the Maries County Sheriff's Office found he used excessive force, lied and tampered with evidence. But after he was fired, Belle's mayor rehired him as an abatement officer, using money from the police budget. A Target 8 investigation looks into the accusations and asks why the officer is still being paid. Watch Monday, November 20, on KOMU 8 News at 10.