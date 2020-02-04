Target 8: City Admits It Misled Public About Water Rates - Monday at Ten
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday at the Boone County Jail. Robert Erik Bishop, 52, died after a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says taxpayers spent more than $24 million in 2019 on lawsuits against... More >>
in
DES MOINES — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in decades in light... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday. Bobbie Jo... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a man Monday following a police pursuit... More >>
in