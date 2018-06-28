TARGET 8 compares mid-Missouri superintendent salaries

COLUMBIA - According to the American Association of School Administrators,the average salary for superintendents in the region is $108,596. The average superintendent salary for 2014 in Missouri is $99,631 -- Target 8 calculated this number using a spreadsheet of superintendent pay provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Target 8 further investigated the salaries of mid-Missouri school districts: Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City Public Schools, Boonville-R-I, Eldon, Cole R-V, Osage County R-III, Pilot Grove C-4, Mexico Public Schools, Higbee, Cooper R-IV, Blackwater R-II and South Callaway County R-I. Kansas City Public Schools were included as a comparision for urban areas.

The Target 8 investigative team reached out to all the districts and was able to obtain the contracts for six of the school districts. The remaining salaries were taken from the DESE superintendent spreadsheet.

The contracts we gathered range from two to three year terms and include the traditional medical and health insurance coverage.

Other benefits covered in the contracts include payment of membership fees to professional organizations and reimbursement for travel.

According to the Columbia Public Schools current contract, the district allocates $7,500 per year for travel expenses. The Jefferson City Public Schools contract outlines $1,040 for related travel expenses and provides the superintendent with a car.

Some of the contracts also require superintendents to pass a background check, maintain valid certification according to DESE guidelines and requires superintendents to live within school district boundaries.

The contracts also grant school boards the authority to evaluate superintendent performance and superintendents must reside within school district boundaries.

Target 8 requested interviews with both the Jefferson City and Columbia superintendent to discuss the contracts but could not be scheduled within the time of this story.