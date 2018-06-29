TARGET 8: "Drive-by lawsuits" over accessibility challenge businesses

1 year 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, February 02 2017 Feb 2, 2017 Thursday, February 02, 2017 4:33:00 PM CST February 02, 2017 in Target 8
By: Jamie Grey, KOMU 8 Chief Investigator
loading

ROLLA – Serial plaintiffs are bringing “drive-by lawsuits” against small and large businesses all over the country, potentially costing them thousands of dollars. The lawsuits allege businesses are not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which ensures equal opportunity for people with disabilities.  

Some plaintiffs have individually filed hundreds of lawsuits, claiming businesses or government buildings are inaccessible to people with disabilities. In Missouri, there have been cases of plaintiffs filing dozens of suits against businesses, including one woman who filed 31 federal ADA lawsuits against businesses in Rolla, Springfield, Salem and Branson.

Woman sues up and down Missouri streets

Connie Steelman spent half of her time living in Missouri and half of her time living in Florida. She had a disability and was confined to a wheelchair. While in Missouri, she said she found multiple businesses with issues that made it difficult for her to access.

In legal terms, she alleged businesses like Sonic, Hobby Lobby, J.C. Penney, a movie theater, a doctor’s office, outlet mall, and dozens of others had “discriminated against her on the basis of her disability and have endangered her safety.” She accused the Salem Police Department and the Salem City Park of the same violations under the ADA.

All told, court documents showed Steelman filed at least 67 ADA lawsuits in 2011 and 2012 in an 18-month time period. In Missouri, a judge declared Steelman a “serial plaintiff” and dismissed the bulk of her cases within the state.

Target 8 catalogued, mapped and examined the 31 lawsuits Steelman filed in Missouri. Many of the lawsuits included “copy and paste” language and could be traced to businesses along main corridors in the cities where she sued. For example, eight of the lawsuits were against businesses on Bishop Avenue in Rolla.

Neither Steelman nor attorneys for the businesses responded to requests for comment for this story.



‘That’s an easy target’

More than 6,500 businesses in the United States faced ADA lawsuits in 2016, according to data compiled by Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The number of cases filed in federal court in 2016 (6,601) was 37 percent higher than the number filed in 2015 (4,789).

“Part of the reason of why those are so frequent in the lawsuits we see is because it’s easy,” said Kristina Launey, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw who specializes in defending businesses sued under the ADA. “A plaintiff or a plaintiff’s expert can even just drive by, and if they see just driving by those things that should be there that aren’t, under the accessibility regulation, then they know, right there, there’s a violation, that’s an easy target.”

Target 8 built a database of ADA lawsuits filed against businesses and government entities in the state of Missouri from 2007-2016. There were 149 cases throughout the state. Interestingly, six plaintiffs accounted for 75 of those cases.

Missouri’s numbers are considerably lower than some other states. Great Plains ADA Associate Director Chuck Graham said considering how many violations there are in businesses around the country and even in mid-Missouri, 149 is a very low number.  

“I mean I could find 149 businesses that have issues in Columbia if I wanted to. It’s not that hard,” Graham said. “Because a lot of people have just put their heads in the sand and really not dealt with it unless they’re doing new construction, which of course has to comply with the ADA.”

 


Why are people suing?

Launey said the most common violations plaintiffs sue over tend to be obvious: Improper parking lot striping or signage and entrances that don’t meet accessibility regulations (such as incorrect door handles).

Those cases often come from what Launey calls “tester plaintiffs” because they go looking for violations that are easy to see just by quickly looking around any town. Courts have determined this type of lawsuit is legal to bring, but Launey said they can make it more difficult for others with complaints to sue.

“We’ve seen a lot of tester lawsuits. They’re restricting the ability of someone who doesn’t have a legitimate desire to patronize a certain business or to seek the goods and services of the business.”

While some lawsuits are considered frivolous because people are out looking for money, in most states, including Missouri, ADA plaintiffs cannot get much out of a lawsuit. In all but California, Florida and Washington D.C., people can only sue to make the businesses fix the issues and for attorney fees. Because of those laws, Graham said it can actually be incredibly difficult to find attorneys to help people with disabilities bring cases to court.

“The ADA doesn’t allow punitive damages, so most attorneys throughout the country aren’t interested in taking on ADA cases,” Graham said.

As for the concept of “tester lawsuits,” Graham said he personally prefers to have face-to-face conversations with business owners to get compliance changes, but he also understands why some people will bring legal action for civil rights issues like accessibility.

“If it’s inaccessible and it violates people’s civil rights, that’s their right to do so. I mean if you went into a restaurant, and you saw a water fountain that said ‘whites only,’ would you not be interested in filing a civil rights complaint just because you saw the sign?”

Newly-introduced legislation aims to enforce ADA and stop ‘drive-by lawsuits’

Last week, a Congressman from Texas introduced a new bill to try to stop frivolous ADA lawsuits, while still requiring businesses to come into compliance with the law. The bill would put a timeline on actions against businesses, allowing them time to fix issues before moving to a courtroom.

House Bill 620 would give businesses 60 days to respond to an ADA complaint and 120 days to fix the issue. If a business did not meet those deadlines, then someone could go ahead with a lawsuit.

Know the law, know your rights

Both Launey and Graham said the answer to stopping ADA lawsuits is for businesses to learn the law and be in compliance.

“It’s just a shame that there are so many of these serial plaintiffs out there doing these so-called drive-by lawsuits that really give legitimate plaintiffs or the people who are trying to use the law to make the change that it was intended to make, it gives the laws as a whole a bad name,” Launey said.

Both experts recommended tips for making sure businesses are compliant:
-    Make sure any architects or contractors know the ADA
-    Have an inspector check out existing, renovated or newly-constructed buildings for ADA compliance
-    Train employees on how to interact with customers with disabilities and maintain the business for compliance
-    Listen to customers with disabilities who raise accessibility concerns
-    Work to fix any compliance issues; some businesses may qualify for tax credits for fixing accessibility issues.

Graham said there are misconceptions about the ADA, including that some people wrongly believe their business might be grandfathered in. He said there are no exceptions, but that there are ways to upgrade to meet the law without having to do an extremely expensive and immediate renovation.

“Maybe one year they can afford to do the parking. Maybe the next year it’s the entrance to the building. Maybe the next year it’s the restrooms. Maybe one year they can’t afford to do things,” Graham said. “Businesses are required to try to continually upgrade and comply with the ADA over time as it’s readily achievable to do so.”

The Great Plains ADA offers a number of services to help businesses and people with disabilities with ADA issues. The office can help with tax credit information and technical assistance.
 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°