Target 8 Exclusive: City knew about untouched millions before increasing your bill - Tonight at Ten

2 days 10 hours 23 minutes ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 1:41:11 PM CST January 29, 2020 in Promotions

Columbia City staff knew about millions of untouched dollars before increasing your water bill rate. Watch this exclusive Target 8 Investigation- Tonight at Ten.

More News

Grid
List

National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
ITASCA, IL - Amid fears of a novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China and has spread... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 8:07:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
KANSAS CITY - A financial adviser from Independence, MO has admitted stealing more than $1 million from two elderly clients.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 7:37:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in Continuous News

Westminster College receives $4.4 million gift
Westminster College receives $4.4 million gift
FULTON – A multi-million dollar donation will help enhance education and experiences for Westminster College students. The bequest came... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Renovations in the future for Shikles Center
Renovations in the future for Shikles Center
JEFFERSON CITY - The Shikles Center has a new owner. The center, which will provide social services to some residents,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 6:55:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia man accused of stabbing and biting woman
Columbia man accused of stabbing and biting woman
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man faces four charges after police say he stabbed and bit a woman in the forehead.... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 4:10:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Columbia man in custody for assault and burglary near Park Avenue
Columbia man in custody for assault and burglary near Park Avenue
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody in connection to a disturbance at the 200 block of Park Avenue. ... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Joe Montana headlines NFL Fan Experience
Joe Montana headlines NFL Fan Experience
MIAMI BEACH - Hall of Famer Joe Montana attracted Chiefs and 49ers fans to the NFL Fan Experience on Friday.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:15:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

24-hour boil advisory for east side of New Florence
24-hour boil advisory for east side of New Florence
NEW FLORENCE - A boil advisory for the east side of New Florence has been issued. As a precaution, boil... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:12:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery
Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery
COLUMBIA- A Jefferson City man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery at United Credit Union. On... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:08:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Former Moniteau County assessor charged with three felonies
Former Moniteau County assessor charged with three felonies
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against former county assessor Amanda Trimble... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:06:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Opioid use in Missouri on sharp decline
Opioid use in Missouri on sharp decline
COLUMBIA - Missouri HealthNet has released new data that shows 60,000 fewer participants are on opioids since 2012. The... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:58:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Warmer weather lets MoDOT tackle potholes
Warmer weather lets MoDOT tackle potholes
COLUMBIA - Drivers in mid-Missouri are hoping for smoother roads. With some warmer weather, MoDOT may be able to make... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:54:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Users benefit from online streaming services, but scammers can too
Users benefit from online streaming services, but scammers can too
BOONVILLE - As much as new media streaming services are coloring people’s life, they have been incubating scammers as well.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:37:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a home with heavy smoke and fire Thursday and... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 9:57:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

MU police investigating early morning robbery
MU police investigating early morning robbery
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on campus early Friday morning.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 5:36:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

What's alike: Cuban sandwich v. the Kansas City Chiefs
What's alike: Cuban sandwich v. the Kansas City Chiefs
NORTH MIAMI - Chiefs fans Thursday compared the secret recipe for the Chiefs success to a Cuban sandwich. When... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 12:03:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday afternoon university-sponsored travel to China is banned until further notice . This... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:10:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News

State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri broke ground Thursday on a new project that will house several of their... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 Thursday, January 30, 2020 5:27:00 PM CST January 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 33°
1am 33°
2am 33°
3am 32°