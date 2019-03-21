TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves

12 hours 28 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer.

Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece discusses his accomplishments as mayor citing seven different articles in the 30-second ad called “Honor.” KOMU 8 took a deeper dive into the claims made in the incumbent's first ad.

Claim: “I led the fight to prevent politicians from raising your taxes. We’ve added new police officers to keep out community safe.”

Treece did vote against raising property taxes in August 2018, according to city council meeting minutes. However, the city’s property tax rate is one of the lowest in the state, when compared to other cities, and hasn’t been raised in more than 15 years.

Former city manager Mike Matthes wanted to raise the property tax two percent in 2018.  The city wanted to spend additional revenue on departments and projects across the city.  

One project against which Treece voted was a new fire station in southwest Columbia.  The new station would have cut response times for emergency calls. The fire department has been asking for a tenth station since 2013.   

The proposed tax increase would cost seven dollars for those with a $150,000 home, according to past KOMU 8 reporting.

The city is planning on building a new fire station after purchasing land near Scott Boulevard and Route KK this month.

The Columbia Police Department has added officers, however it has a net loss of officers over the past five years.  

The department has added 42 officers over the last five years. However, 68 police officers left over the same time period.

52 of 68 Police Officers resigned, the other 16 retired.

The 30-second ad discusses the building of a new police substation in northeast Columbia. However, that substation was made possible because of a donation from the Columbia Insurance Group.

Violent crime has both increased and decreased under Treece, depending on the year examined.

According to the Columbia Police Department, violent crime is defined as criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Verdict: We find this claim needs context

Claim: “A 1,000 new jobs.”

Treece’s claim comes from a story published by the Columbia Daily Tribune in October 2018. The article uses a report from two University of Missouri researchers called "On the Columbia Economy: A Comparison across Missouri and across Companies."

The report calls Columbia “the brightest spot within Missouri’s metro areas with a strong performing economy since 2000.” The researchers attribute employment growth to Columbia’s four largest employers: the University of Missouri, University Hospitals and Clinics, Columbia Public Schools and Veterans United Home Loans.

According to the report, nearly half of new payroll employees in Columbia were added by those four largest employers. The report also said Veterans United Home Loans accounts for roughly one in every five of the new payroll employees added each year.

Verdict: We find this claim needs context

Claim: “And made an open, honest, transparent government the hallmark of our city.”

Treece did make data more accessible through a citizen transparency portal. The portal costs $25,000 each year.

The citizen transparency portal acts as an open checkbook for the city. The portal has detailed reports of all financial records including expenditures, revenues, vendor payments and payroll details.

The portal currently has all of the financial data from the 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

Treece has also asked for an independent city audit multiple times.

Verdict: We find this claim true

More News

Grid
List

Local environmentalists speak out against new DNR regulations
Local environmentalists speak out against new DNR regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - Environmental activists plan to make their voices heard at a Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:26:00 AM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Mayoral candidates face off at library
Mayoral candidates face off at library
COLUMBIA- Brian Treece and Chris Kelly answered public questions regarding a variety of issues facing the Columbia community. When... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:23:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

The Latest: New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately
The Latest: New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday her government is immediately banning assault rifles,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:56:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets approval from Public Service Commission
Grain Belt Express gets approval from Public Service Commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission granted approval Wednesday to the Grain Belt Express, an electric transmission line... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Highway reopens in Portland after flooding, residents forecast more closings
Highway reopens in Portland after flooding, residents forecast more closings
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri state troopers had to carefully watch a closure of Highway 94 near Portland earlier this week... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Fulton Free Store gives back to the community
Fulton Free Store gives back to the community
FULTON - Everything is free in the Fulton store From His House to Your House. The operation is 100... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Car chase leads to string of charges
Car chase leads to string of charges
ASHLAND - A man was arrested after a car and foot chase on Tuesday. Ashland police officers said they... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Moberly police investigating death
Moberly police investigating death
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a death on East Logan Street, according to police. Police received... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:26:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Measure to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries could affect businesses
Measure to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries could affect businesses
MOBERLY - Businesses in Moberly say they'll feel the effect of a new zoning measure which would require future medical... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard
Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police said the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Court: Mother left child with disabilities alone for hours before deadly fire
Court: Mother left child with disabilities alone for hours before deadly fire
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors filed murder and child endangerment charges against a Maries County mother three days after her daughter... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Man accused of rape found not guilty after testifying
Man accused of rape found not guilty after testifying
COLUMBIA - The man accused in a 2002 rape that resurfaced after a DNA discovery years later has been found... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Police search for Auxvasse man accused of domestic assault
Police search for Auxvasse man accused of domestic assault
AUXVASSE - Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Jeffrey Ennis, who has been accused of domestic assault.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Forum looks to inform people about upcoming elections
Forum looks to inform people about upcoming elections
COLUMBIA - With elections in Columbia just weeks away, voters will have the chance to meet candidates and discuss other... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:30:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Amtrak suspends services between Kansas City and St. Louis
Amtrak suspends services between Kansas City and St. Louis
OMAHA - Amtrak service between Kansas City and St. Louis has been temporarily suspended due to increase freight train traffic... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mother charged with murder in deadly Maries Co. fire
UPDATE: Mother charged with murder in deadly Maries Co. fire
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged Tracy Ellis with second-degree murder and child endangerment after a Sunday night house fire... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
COLUMBIA - When Madison Lawson shops at a retail store, she tends to leave empty-handed. “I want to dress... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
7am 36°
8am 36°
9am 37°
10am 39°