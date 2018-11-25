TARGET 8: Home school student says Missouri needs more regulations

8 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Wednesday, March 07 2018 Mar 7, 2018 Wednesday, March 07, 2018 1:03:00 PM CST March 07, 2018 in News
By: Jasmine Ramirez, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Some former home-schooled students and educators are raising questions about the practice in Missouri.

Parents do not have to notify the state about their decision to home school their child. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education “does not regulate or monitor home schooling.” 

Susanna Selman was home schooled kindergarten through senior year along with ten other siblings.

"When you have eleven kids, it’s really easy to let some not get the same attention, same care and same support as the other," Selman said.

She said she wishes Missouri had more regulations to ensure students receive a well-rounded education.

"I just sorta feel like I fell through the cracks," Selman said.

Missouri home school students do not take any assessment to track their educational progress.

“They don’t have a baseline, a standard. You can teach your kids anything and call it science,” Selman said.

She said it's not fair to students.

"They can be so isolated from everybody else’s perspective. They won't have a clue that they have been taught all wrong."

A University of Missouri professor who specializes in human development and family science said home school students should have a more standardized education.

Jean Ispa said “We want an educated citizenry, right? I think there should be standard recommended activities, readings. This is what a child by the end of fourth grade should know.”

Missouri does not provide home school parents any curriculum. It’s a home school parent's responsibility to put together coursework and lessons for their child.

The state does ask parents to teach state-mandated subjects such as reading, math, social studies, language arts and science. But Missouri does not make sure parents are actually teaching the subjects.

Home school parents must keep a daily log and are asked to have 1000 hours of instruction per year. Although the state tells parents to keep a log, Missouri only requires the log to be submitted in very rare circumstances, such as when a family is accused of educational neglect.

Selman said she wishes there was a requirement for parents to turn in the learning log. 

“The biggest way that Missouri is failing their home school kids is they don't have any state-kept records,” Selman said.

She said she requested her home school logs from her mother but her mother refused to give them to her.

“When I graduated, I was having some friction with my mom,” Selman said. “Because I was home schooled, my mom was able to deny me access to any of my educational records.”

Without a record of her home school hours, Selman had no proof of her education. When she decided to pursue a college degree, she said, she was forced to get her GED. 

Jennifer Markway, who is home schooling three children, said she believes home schooling was the best decision for her family.

“The purpose of educating your kids at home is to give them the best education for them,” she said.

Markway said home schooling requires dedication. She said she often devotes her weekends to creating lesson plans.

She said she stays organized with lists, planners, schedules and calendars. She said YouTube is a great resource for education.

"It doesn't matter what your reason for home schooling is. To be able to see the kids get excited in learning is worth every moment of preparation,” she said.

With no curriculum provided by the state, Markway said she can tailor her children's lesson plans to topics her children enjoy.

“The idea to spark the interest in learning is what we get passionate about," she  said. 

In Missouri, there is no minimum education a parent must have before teaching their child at home. Missouri home school regulations greatly differ from the Midwestern state of North Dakota. According to ProPublica, North Dakota monitors parents who do not have a minimum education of a high school diploma or GED.

Home school parents must notify North Dakota annually about their decision to educate their child at home. The state also requires parents to submit proof of immunization for their child according to the Coalition for Responsible Home Education. Missouri does not have a vaccination requirement.

North Dakota tests home school children using periodic assessments, while in Missouri there is no educational assessment.

In this map, here are some of the regulations for other states near Missouri.

Missouri's home school regulation statute was passed after a federal court decision in 1985. It said the previous statute left too many decisions about home schooling in the hands of officials rather than parents.

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°
3pm 35°