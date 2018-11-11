TARGET 8: Homeowners say contractor left them out thousands of dollars

1 year 3 weeks 4 days ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 Monday, October 16, 2017 1:46:00 PM CDT October 16, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- When Laurie Matthews hired Joe Bias in June to replace some siding on her home, it was in good faith. She had hired him before.

"I was getting estimates on roofing for a rental property, and so I chose him and he did it, did a nice job," Matthews said. "He did take a while to get that roofed, but he did a very good job on it."

It's now October. Matthews is out $4,150 with a giant hole in her wall, and Bias is in jail for delivery of a controlled substance, with a bail of $75,000.

Bias and his wife Aimee are the owners of Valley View Roofing, a construction company based out of Columbia specializing in roofing, siding and gutter needs. Matthews said Bias was the first to point out that she had a bulge in her backyard wall siding, and he offered to fix it for her.

"He said, 'Do you care if I look behind to see if there's any damage?' And I said 'no,' not realizing what a huge portion of my house he was gonna take off," Matthews said.

According to bank records, Matthews paid Bias the $4,150. Matthews said he cleared the wall on July 29, letting Matthews know he would have the siding in by August 11. But come that day, Bias was nowhere to be found. Several back and forth text messages continued to escalate the situation, and by August 23, Bias had still not installed the siding.

Matthews gave him several chances to respond and threatened to take action if he didn't.

"Prosecuting attorney, small claims, Target 8. I went on Yelp, I went on different sites to give him bad reviews," Matthews said.

The texts started getting stranger after that. Whoever started texting Matthews after August 23 referred to Bias in the third person as if it wasn't his phone number.

"It must've been his wife," Matthews said.

Matthews texted Bias stating she would have to hire someone else to finish the job if she didn't hear back from him. The unidentified texter responded claiming Matthews had fired Bias, which is why the siding hadn't been installed yet.

"I didn't fire you. I just need my house taken care of," Matthews said.

They said they would allow Matthews to speak with Bias come Monday, September 4, because he was out of town for an emergency.

September 5 rolled around, and still, Matthews received no response.

"Then I just quit contact. I don't want to play the game of lies," Matthews said.

Matthews hasn't heard from Bias since Sept. 5.

"Basically, he never came back out," Matthews said.

And there's a good reason why he didn't. The Hannibal Courier-Post reported that on Sept. 29, Bias was arrested in Monroe County as part of a drug bust that could bring a drug supply ring within five counties to a halt.

Photo courtesy of Forrest Gossett with the Salt River Journal and Hannibal Courier-Post.

Bias was arrested along with four others. When officers arrived, Bias tried to flee but was quickly tackled and cuffed.

Bias is now in the Randolph County jail with a bond of $75,000, awaiting a preliminary court hearing.

Matthews isn't the only one who's had issues with Valley View Roofing. Joe Bias has a history of complaints and lawsuits for uncompleted work.

One customer said he was left with a ruined roof and $20,000 less in his bank account after working with Bias.

"We purchased a new home back in July of [2016], and when the inspection was done, the inspector noted there were some issues with the roof," said Craig Franklin, a professor with MU's Department of Veterinary Pathology. "The inspector recommended Joe as a roofer. Our first mistake was to not really look into his background."

Franklin was out of the house when Bias began working on the roof, but he raced back after getting a frantic phone call from Bias that the roof had collapsed.

"He had been taking off some of the paneling, and that destabilized the roof and he fell through our family room ceiling," Franklin said.

Now with more damages and infrastructure to replace, Bias gave Franklin a new estimate of $50,000 to complete all the repairs. Franklin then paid Bias $22,500.

"I have some friends from way back in high school that are construction folks, and they said, 'woah that seems like way too much,'" Franklin said.

Franklin and his wife did some research and found several complaints against his business, as well as a history of drug-related arrests.

"We asked Joe to discontinue work," Franklin said. He then decided to take legal action.

"We tried to get our money back. I don't think that will ever happen, but we really did it more for the purpose of insuring that no one else would run in to something like this," Franklin said. "We had a decision in our favor, but you know, it's not gonna go anywhere."

According to court records, in November 2015, ABC Supply also filed a lawsuit against Valley View Roofing for failing to pay for more than $7,000 in supplies. The company won the case in December 2016, but it's unclear if ABC received damages from Bias.

ABC Supply declined to comment on the lawsuit.

"Even though I'd used him twice, if I would've done it originally... I would've known he had other complaints with the Better Business Bureau," Matthews said.

Valley View Roofing is currently unaccredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an F rating on its website with five customer complaints, all telling similar stories: they partially paid Bias for a job, and instead of finishing, he vanished with their money.

"One of the most important things to do is to not give people money when they haven't done the work. So generally what we recommend is at most you would give a third of the money when the job gets started," said Sean Spence, regional director of the Better Business Bureau.

"If you're gonna hire someone, do some research," Matthews said.

Bias was not at his office when we visited, for now obvious reasons. Even though his business card listed 720 Grace Lane Suite C as his office address, an employee of James Fencing fence company, the business with which he shared office space, said Bias hadn't rented that space since 2016. 

When we called the number on his business card, it went straight to voicemail.

An earlier version of the story reported that Bias was in the Monroe County Jail. We have corrected it to say Randolph County Jail.

More News

Grid
List

Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
Lake-area fire district warns of phone scam
CAMDEN COUNTY - A lake-area fire district is warning of a phone scam asking for donations. The Tri-County Fire... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:46:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday. Local artists and... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
Columbia Girl Scouts remember 4 killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri Girl Scouts held a vigil to remember the four people killed in a Wisconsin hit-and-run last week.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:30:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
Groups hold forum discussing medicinal marijuana
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups supporting medical marijuana held a discussion Saturday, just days after Missouri voters approved Amendment 2. ... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
Death toll in Northern California wildfire rises to 23
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
Missouri drivers to get new bicentennial license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers will be getting new red, white and blue license plates to commemorate the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 2:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2018 in News

Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
Cost of electrical campsites in state parks to go up $2
JEFFERSON CITY — It will cost more to stay at an electric campsite in Missouri's parks, beginning May 1. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:40:31 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
High school planetarium opens to public in rare showing
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians experienced an outer-space journey on Saturday at the Rock Bridge High School through the school’s STEM Expo.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 Saturday, November 10, 2018 7:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2018 in News

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 29°
5am 30°
6am 30°
7am 30°