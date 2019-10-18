TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry.

In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling prompted China to ban recyclables with more than 0.5% contamination. According to Waste Management, the average contamination of recyclables at the curb is 25%.

"There was a concern, particularly on the plastic scrap imports, that they were causing environmental problems," said Joe Pickard, Chief Economist for the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. "Another part of the picture, certainly, is that China is wanting to develop its own recycling infrastructure within the country."

Pickard said the new standards are harder for American cities to meet, which has led to a drop in the price of recycled materials.

"When they're consuming that much of the world's feedstock, whenever all sudden, they stopped buying it, or stop importing it, well, that creates an oversupply everywhere," said General Manager of Midwest Fibre Sales in Springfield, Byron Wilcox.

Columbia Acting Solid Waste Manager Adam White said the city is currently generating less revenue than they did this time last year.

“As the demand for products decreased with China no longer accepting recyclables from the United States, it has caused a reduction in the demand for the products we produce here at our facility," White said.

He said Columbia has historically sold recyclables to companies in America, but with China no longer in the market there is more competition.

"The companies that we used to focus on, or used to mainly buy materials from us, are now able to buy material from a wider area," White said. "In essence we are still selling to the same vendors, the main effect we are feeling is the reduction in what we are receiving from that product when it goes on the open market.”

Through September 25, the city has made $852,479, a 27% decrease from the $1,086,309 they made last year.

White said the city is seeing the majority of affects on the fiber side of its facility.

While Columbia feels a small pinch, other areas of Mid-Missouri have felt the brunt.

Earlier this year, Republic Services stopped collecting recyclables in St. Martins, Wardsville and Russellville.

In a letter to customers, the company said China’s changing standards made it impossible to maintain its courtesy recycling service.

Wilcox said rural communities are not being hit any harder than bigger cities.

"Rural communities themselves were even in the insanely high markets we were having - they were barely breaking even," he said. "They may not have the ability to weather the storm, to ride out the bad markets."