TARGET 8: How much are you really saving on Black Friday?

3 years 7 months 4 days ago Sunday, November 23 2014 Nov 23, 2014 Sunday, November 23, 2014 6:29:00 PM CST November 23, 2014 in Target 8
By: Julia Avery, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - If you plan on leaving your turkey dinner early to claim your spot in line for the Black Friday sales, you might want to think about how much you'll really save.

A recent study by NerdWallet found that 77 percent of Americans said they shop on Black Friday, yet the numbers show this might not be the best day of the year for deals. That's because the growing hype of Black Friday and the marketing tactics used by retailers are causing consumers to often think they are getting a better deal than they actually are. 

Another study done by Savings.com found November 1 is a better day to buy electronics, November 26 is the best day for toys, and December 1 has the cheapest apparel. 

The study also found 93 percent of retailers are repeating Black Friday products and prices from year to year. For example, a laptop with a year old system is going for the same price it went for brand new. 

Another trick that gets customers lining up outside the door year-to-year is in the ads. For example, Kohl's Black Friday ad shows Beats by Dre headphones going for $179.99 on Black Friday, adding that the original price was $199.99. While this may be true, the headphones were being sold for $169.99 just two weeks before Thanksgiving.

A 14' trampoline and a 29" steel fire pit are labeled "special buy" in Walmart's Black Friday ad, but they are marked as the same price that they have been in stores for weeks leading up to Black Friday. 

Because of examples like this, experts suggest shopping with a purpose and being informed.

"Do your research," Associate Professor of Strategic Communications Cynthia Frisby said. "There's low involvement shoppers and high involvement shoppers and a lot of times when it comes to these kind of sales or advertising schemes, it all depends on where that shopper is."

While shopping with a purpose may be the best way to save, some people wait all night just for the experience. 

"I always love Black Friday and planning out your attack to which store to go to first," Columbia resident Sandy Hall said.

Some think the Black Friday craze will eventually die out, but Frisby said it's more likely to change than fade away. 

"I do think it is like anything else, trends and fads or what have you. The Super Bowl hasn't died down. It's just being re-branded. So now you might see lets say three or five years from now, ads that talk about that fun you have with your girlfriends on Black Friday and not about the sales," Frisby said.

KOMU 8 compared prices on the shelves in Best Buy, Target, Kohl's, and Walmart in Columbia to prices in the Black Friday ads.

The majority of the deals KOMU 8 calculated a week before Thanksgiving were around a 20 percent below the Black Friday discount.

KOMU 8 noticed Best Buy's ad states in the small print "GE, Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Amana brand appliances are limited to 10 percent off" and that seemed to stand true with the other stores as well.

KOMU 8 also found items that are advertised as a certain percent off are better deals than the items that just show a reduced price. 

Walmart and Target have some items that come with a gift card, which can be an added benefit not easily calculated into price change calculations. 

Here are some of the randomly chosen items KOMU 8 calculated and what percentage less they will be this Black Friday compared to the week before:

Target

Zombie Strike Nerf Gun  -  33% less

Beats by Dre headphones - 17% less

HP Envy Wireless Printer -  50% less

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush - 0% less

Disney Frozen Bicycle   - 25% less

Sunbeam 900-Watt Microwave - 39% less

9" RCA Portable DVD player - 21% less

Holmes Infrared Heater - 50% less

Franklin Dual Court Rebound Pro Basketball - 30% less

 

Walmart

14' trampoline - 28% less

50" Samsung Smart TV - 29% less

Stanley Rolling Tool Chest - 20% less

Stainless Steel Crock Pot - 68% less

Baby Trend Nursery Center - 24% less

Bissel Pet Advanced Pro Heat - 32% less

Brother Project Runway Sewing Machine - 15% less

Beats by Dre Pill 2.0 Speaker - 50% less

 

Kohls

4GB X BOX 360 Consule - 19% less

Ninja Master Prep Blender - 34% less

Ninja Kitchen System with extra jar - 30% less

Remington Lithium all-in-one grooming kit - 26% less

Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush - 20% less

Black and Decker Jr. Play Workshop - 38% less

Levi's 501 Original - 43% less

GPX DVD Player - 24%

 

Best Buy

Insignia 40" Class LED 1080p HDTV - 36% less

Sony 32" Class LED 720p HDTV - 14% less

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4  7.0  - 17% less

Plantronics M95 Bluetooth Headset - 51% less

Samsung Gear Fit Fitness Watch  - 33% less

Life Proof iPhone 5 case - 28% less

Escort - Passport Radar Detector - 40 % less

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
50 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°