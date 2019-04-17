Target 8 Investigation: Callaway Hills Animal Shelter

In this two-part Target 8 Investigation, KOMU 8 looks into the complaints and investigations of the Callaway Hills Animal Shelter, and the almost impossible adoption process. Watch Wednesday (4/17/19) on KOMU 8 News at Six and Ten.

American Airlines to add additional flights to Chicago
COLUMBIA – KOMU 8 News has learned American Airlines is adding additional flights to Chicago starting Friday, May 3. ... More >>
23 minutes ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Battle hires new football coach
COLUMBIA - The Battle Spartans have a new head football coach. Former Missouri Tiger and NFL defensive lineman Atiyyah... More >>
24 minutes ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 4:59:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in Sports

Senator Blunt talks bridge, flood relief with Missouri House of Representatives
JEFFERSON CITY – Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) described what he called an "opportunistic" time for the state of Missouri in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Aurora Organic Dairy opens, brings more than 100 jobs to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Aurora Organic Dairy officially opened its Columbia milk plant Wednesday and is expected to create more than 100... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 12:11:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Holts Summit aldermen candidate wants special election after tie
HOLTS SUMMIT — Holts Summit Ward 2 Aldermen Candidate Lisa Buhr started the process Wednesday for a special election... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:27:00 AM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Miller County man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - A man from Brumley pleaded guilty Tuesday in three separate cases, two of which involved child sex crimes.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 8:21:08 AM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Under new bill, no excuse needed to vote absentee
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri's House Bill 992 would allow registered voters to cast an absentee ballot without stating a reason.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:30:00 AM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Police arrest same man for trespassing at another school
COLUMBIA - The man reported for suspicious activity at West Middle School Tuesday morning was the same man who was... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:57:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in Top Stories

Domestic abuse survivors push to keep guns aways from abusers
JEFFERSON CITY - Domestic abuse survivors testified at a house hearing Tuesday night to push a bill that would keep... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 8:36:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in News

Lincoln University student arrested for homicide over the weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The 22-year-old man arrested for his involvement in a homicide over the weekend is currently enrolled in... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 7:26:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in News

Wage increase may not be enough to keep Columbia line workers
COLUMBIA -  Columbia Water and Light line workers are getting raises after the Columbia City Council voted to raise wages... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 6:40:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in News

Fire damages mobile home in northern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A fire significantly damaged a mobile home in northern Boone County around the Pinnacles area. It... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5:46:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in News

Bomb threat at Daniel Boone Regional Library forces evacuation
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, according to the Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT April 16, 2019 in News

Landowners push for bill that would effectively kill Grain Belt Express
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday members of landowner alliances and other agricultural organizations throughout the state will rally together in support... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 2:32:00 AM CDT April 16, 2019 in Top Stories

French MU student reacts to "the heart of France" burning
COLUMBIA - Gaelle Fournier, a current MU student from France, said she is devastated by the destruction of the fire... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 Monday, April 15, 2019 11:13:00 PM CDT April 15, 2019 in News

Corrections officer under fire for social media post
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City corrections officer is facing criticism for a Facebook post. The officer posted a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 Monday, April 15, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT April 15, 2019 in News

Senate hearing continues debate for religious texts in schools
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate's education committee has started debate on letting public schools hold classes on the Bible and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 Monday, April 15, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT April 15, 2019 in News

Human remains found in barrel in Gasconade River
GASCONADE- Authorities are trying to identify human remains found inside a barrel on the Gasconade River. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 Monday, April 15, 2019 10:24:00 PM CDT April 15, 2019 in News
