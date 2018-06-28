Target 8 Investigation: Woman Accuses Tiger Hotel of Bait and Switch

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 07 2012 Sep 7, 2012 Friday, September 07, 2012 1:49:00 PM CDT September 07, 2012 in News
By: Dan Kennedy
loading

COLUMBIA - A Target 8 Investigation shows a local hotel tried to double the rate it wants to charge one woman who made reservations for an SEC football game months in advance.

Kennett, Missouri resident Tina Brown booked a room January 19 at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia for homecoming weekend, October 26 and 27. Brown said she made reservations at the hotel in January for Missouri's homecoming football game in October to avoid a sell-out.

"We knew the Tiger Hotel was opening. We went on-line to find out when they're gonna start taking reservations," Brown said. "We found out they were so we went ahead and booked it and I put it out of my mind."

An email from the Tiger Hotel confirms Brown booked one room at $149 a night for two nights at the hotel. The total after tax was $331.82.

Two months later, in March, Brown received an email from the hotel saying, in part, the hotel had trouble processing her credit card in January and it would then be charging her card the $331.82 for the room.

But that wasn't a problem for Brown. The real problem began in July when Brown says Tiger Hotel officials called her asking for more money for the room. The hotel said its third party booking agency booked Brown's room at the wrong rate. The caller told Brown she would now have to pay double - $600 for the weekend - or find another place to stay.

"And I don't hear anything 'til the last week of July? To tell me I'm gonna have to pay double. I'm gonna have to do all this. And I have done nothing wrong," she said.

KOMU 8 News reached out to hotel management all week long but they refused an interview. The hotel did eventually send a written statement to the KOMU newsroom, saying: "A recent room audit did uncover a third party booking system error that caused one room type to be oversold. We responded immediately upon discovering the issue and were able to secure overflow rooms at similar high-quality hotels in Columbia, Mo. We offered hotel guests the option to take an upgraded room at the Tiger Hotel or use the lodging secured for them at other local hotels. Ms. Tina Brown was given both of these options and declined both offers. Although she chose not to confirm the reservation we secured for her at another hotel, we are still holding a room for her at The Tiger and continue to wait for her decision. At this time, we are certain this is a very limited situation, with less than 5 guests being affected. Precautionary steps have been made to ensure this does not happen again."

What the statement does not answer is why the hotel would not honor the original rate it promised. The Missouri Attorney General's office said the hotel is legally bound to do that and that the confirmation is a binding legal contract.

Mike Odneal is the mid-Missouri branch manager of the Better Business Bureau and he said ethically, it's bad business.

"Typically customers are told when they sign a contract they're held to it by a business. We expect that same contract to be held vice-versa," Odneal said.

"When you've made a mistake as a business, I don't care if it's the Tiger Hotel or whoever, you assume the customer is right," Brown said. "Whether you agree with it or not, you take care of it. You don't alienate the customer."

What began as a weekend getaway has turned into a major headache for Brown because having a football ticket in hand doesn't seem to matter when your hotel raises its rates.

Brown isn't alone. We spoke with one Georgia fan in town for the football game who said Tiger Hotel management called him three weeks ago about the price change. He said his weekend stay in Columbia is costing almost $700.

If you have a similar problem with the Tiger Hotel or other hotel, the Attorney General's Office encourages you to file a complaint and its department will investigate your claims.

More News

Grid
List

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
34 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°