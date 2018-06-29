TARGET 8: Man suing police after Taser incident in downtown Columbia bar

1 year 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, May 18 2017 May 18, 2017 Thursday, May 18, 2017 10:29:00 PM CDT May 18, 2017 in Target 8
By: Jamie Grey, KOMU 8 Chief Investigator
loading

COLUMBIA – A Jacksonville, Florida man is suing Columbia police officers, a supervisor and the chief, claiming he was unjustifiably Tasered and officers filed false reports in an attempt to cover up what his attorney said was improper use of force.

‘It was extreme. It was zero to 100.’

On October 23, 2013, Nick Daniels said he went to the Fieldhouse bar in downtown Columbia to celebrate his birthday with friends from Lincoln University. According body camera video given to KOMU 8 News by Daniels’ attorney and court documents, four Columbia police officers entered the bar for a standard “open business check." 

Once they entered the bar, body camera video showed the officers walking around, talking to various people, including employees. Daniels and his attorney, Brent Haden, provided KOMU 8 News with the two body camera videos they obtained for his legal cases. In one video, from Officer Patrick Corcoran’s camera, Daniels’ lawsuit stated Corcoran can be heard saying, “There are a lot of players in here. There are probably at least two guns in here.”

A few minutes later on the tape, Corcoran and another officer, Officer Ryan Terranova, spot Daniels and a Fieldhouse bouncer in a struggle. The officers rush over.

Watch the video from Corcoran's perspective below. KOMU 8 News has edited the beginning of the tape to begin when Corcoran appears to talk to the bouncer. The tape is unedited after that point and stops when it appears Corcoran's body camera is flipped off his uniform.



Daniels said he had been walking toward the door to get some air when the bouncer went by him.

“He nudged me really hard, and I didn’t like it. And he said if I don’t like the way I’m being touched, I can leave. I let him know that’s what I was trying to do, and he told me that I was done. Whatever that means. And then he grabbed me," Daniels said.

From this point, police were involved, first with two officers. Shortly later, Officer Clint Sinclair and another officer saw the struggle. Sinclair’s body camera showed the other officers joining the fray. Quickly after becoming involved, according to video and court documents, Sinclair was punched in the face. Seconds later, officers are heard yelling, and Sinclair deployed his Taser on Daniels.

Daniels recounted the moments the police became involved this way: “Next thing I know I hear ‘freeze,’ and cops are punching me, kneeing me. I’m being hit, struck from all over the place. I felt like an animal how I was being handled. Ultimately I got Tased from behind. With my hands up and everything. Fell to the ground, was threatened to be maced.”

Watch the video from Sinclair's perspective below. KOMU 8 News has edited the beginning of the tape down to just before Sinclair sees the altercation and edited the end of the tape when Sinclair goes back into the bar after Daniels is brought outside. The tape is unaltered between those cuts.



Charges dropped, lawsuit filed against police

Police arrested Daniels, and he was initially charged with resisting arrest, assault of a law enforcement officer, and trespassing. The prosecutor later dismissed all of those charges, according to Haden, approximately five months later.

“The charges against him have been dismissed, but the damage to his life because of his arrest record now trying to get a job, beyond the emotional trauma of being beat up, beyond the physical pain of being Tased by these officers unjustifiably, is that he’s had trouble finding jobs and getting work because his arrest record remains.”

Daniels is now suing three of the officers involved that night, the shift supervisor, and the police chief. He initially sued in federal court; however, his attorney explained the case was dismissed for jurisdictional reasons. In state court, he is accusing the police of malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, battery, and negligent supervision.

“Man, these guys really screwed my life up. I don’t like blaming people for my own, for situations I created myself. But I didn’t do this,” Daniels said.


Who threw the punch?

Haden said the main accusations are that officers unjustifiably used force against Daniels, that they wrote incorrect police reports, and that those reports were written in an attempt to cover up why an officer used a Taser.

“One of the officers alleged later that my client, Nick Daniels, punched Officer Sinclair. That was recorded in the police reports, but upon viewing the body camera, it became obvious Officer Sinclair was actually punched by a fellow officer, Officer Terranova,” Haden said. “After Officer Sinclair was punched by Officer Terranova, he Tased Nick Daniels. Then after the fact they wrote police reports in which they allege that Nick Daniels had punched Officer Sinclair, and thereby tried to cover up where their improper use of force for something Nick Daniels didn’t do.”  

Terranova is the officer who wrote the initial report. In it, he wrote, that Daniels resisted arrest by breaking away from him.

“I observed Daniels turn around and grab the lapel of Sinclair’s jacked. Daniels then struck Officer Sinclair with a closed fist across the left side of his face, assaulting him.”

In the next paragraph, Terranova described attempts to bring Daniels to the ground and Sinclair’s use of a Taser. “Daniels fell forward and continued to resist arrest by locking his hands beneath him.”

Sinclair wrote an offense report two and a half months after the incident. In his report, he wrote about seeing the altercation between the bouncer and Daniels. He also stated it was Daniels who punched him in the face seconds before he deployed his Taser.

Officer: 'I believe there's a possibility that it was not Mr. Daniels that struck me'

In depositions in summer 2016, Sinclair said after reviewing the tape, he believed it could have been Terranova who punched him that night.

“After further reviewing of the video, I believe there’s a possibility that another individual involved in the fight with myself and Officer (sic) Daniels, specifically another officer, could have been responsible for me being struck in the face.”

Terranova pointed out in the tape where Sinclair was punched, noted it was in fact his arm cocked in the video before the hit, but he said it was not him throwing a punch.

“And the reason why is because I know I didn't throw a punch there just because I -- I wouldn't punch someone standing up like that,” Terranova said.

Despite the change, Sinclair said he still believed Daniels was not complying and that the altercation would have continued.

“The video would not have changed my perceptions and what I believed happened that night. I -- I -- I?-- regardless of the video, I believe that Mr. Daniels assaulted me, regardless of whether or not it was him or Officer Terranova that punched me in the face,” Sinclair said.

Police response: ‘They reasonably believed that [Daniels] posed a significant threat’

The Columbia Police Department does not respond to pending litigation; however, their responses in court show full denial of the claims made by Daniels and his attorney.

The response stated the force used was reasonable: “Justified to do so because they reasonably believed that such a use of force was necessary because they reasonably believed that Plaintiff posed a significant threat to these Defendants or others.”

The response also stated the police believed force was necessary because Daniels was resisting arrest: “Violently or aggressively resisted arrest, failed to appropriately respond to and/or obey verbal directives of law enforcement officers; and assumed the risk of injury.”

While the department would not directly respond to the accusations in an interview, Sgt. Brian Tate agreed to discuss use of force procedures over the phone.

He said a person’s back is a preferred location when using a Taser: “It’s just a better, easier hit target. It limits the possibility you might strike someone in the groin or facial area… There’s more mass there. It’s just a better targeting area. If it’s available to you. It’s going to provide the best, most effective result of the Taser. There might be a situation where you have two officers at the scene standing behind the individual and for whatever reason the Taser is selected… that would be the perfect time for the second officer to deploy the Taser to the back of the individual.”

He said he was unfamiliar with the case, had not seen the tape and was not there that evening, so he could not provide more specific information: “I would not feel comfortable, not knowing the specifics of this case, Monday morning quarterbacking the officer’s decision.”

Court documents and police reports

Use the document viewer below to review the federal and state lawsuits, as well as Terranova and Sinclair's reports of the incident.

 

Editor's note: Daniels now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, where he is an Uber driver. KOMU 8 News found out about this story when he happened to drive Chief Investigator Jamie Grey while she attended a conference in Jacksonville.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°