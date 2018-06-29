TARGET 8: Mid-Missouri police strategies examined after Ferguson

3 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 05 2014 Nov 5, 2014 Wednesday, November 05, 2014 7:15:00 PM CST November 05, 2014 in Target 8
By: Paige Travis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - KOMU8 investigated protest policies and military equipment in mid-Missouri after speaking with Ferguson residents about the most violent nights they encountered during the city's unrest following the death of Michael Brown.

Protests and some rioting sparked a national discussion about how to best handle civil disturbances and the use of military equipment by local law enforcement agencies.

Senator McCaskill spearheaded a Senate hearing in August of this year to discuss the militarization of police departments across the nation. Two weeks later, the Justice Department launched an investigation on the practices of police in Ferguson.

The following maps show what civil disturbance policies are in place across the state. The maps below also outlines which cities and counties have law enforcement agencies with armored vehicles and tear gas.

The county map below outlines which counties have a disturbance policy (marked in green), and which counties do not (marked in red).

Thirteen out of seventeen of the police and sheriff's departments we contacted do not have a policy for protests. Of the thirteen departments without a policy, Columbia and Jefferson City follow a set of regulations for managing crowd control and civil disturbances.

The Jefferson City Police Department uses the conduct and critical incident and control regulations of the agency to manage civil disturbances.

Jefferson City Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said the department looks at every protest separately.

"There are issues in law enforcement where you have to be able to evolve quickly and you have to be able to adapt and provide personnel," he said.

The city often collaborates with other agencies to address issues in the area and Shoemaker said there is a general communication and courtesy guidelines in place.

In Ferguson, how different law enforcement agencies worked together or not became a topic of controversy, but Shoemaker said his department's stance would help avoid that. 

"It's that background of working together and talking ahead of time to understand what their needs are and our needs are and how we can help each other," he said.

Shoemaker said the Jefferson City Police Department attempts to communicate with demonstrators before protests, but it is impossible to fully anticipate what might happen.

"We have to prepare adequately for the 'what ifs' anymore with demonstrations," Shoemaker said. "I think every law enforcement agency across the country has to prepare for that. No agency is completely prepared for anything that could possibly happen."

Of the three counties KOMU 8 News contacted, the Cole County Sheriffs Department is the only one with a policy in place. Officials last reevaluated the policy in 1998.

Captain John Wheeler said, "We are currently reviewing it due to recent events."

He said the department wants to make a point not to deny peaceful demonstrators their first amendment rights.

Patricia Bynes, Democratic Committeewoman of Ferguson Township, said she witnessed how the Ferguson protests escalated on both ends.

"It got angrier, it got louder, it got more aggressive. At the same time, also the officers - they got more aggressive and their response seemed to be much more militarized then what you would except from a police force," she said.

Bynes said the atmosphere shifted when law enforcement went from using riot gear (such as batons and shields) to SWAT gear (which included rifles and armored vehicles).

"We don't expect them to not protect themselves. But you can create a very hostile environment just based off of response," said Bynes.

Jeremiah Hunter, CPD's assistant chief of the Operations Support Bureau, has served on the SWAT team for seven years.

He said SWAT units and riot units carry out different missions.

"Riot unit or a riot civil unrest team is specifically for a civil unrest and to bring order back to a chaotic situation," Hunter said. "When the SWAT team is activated it rises to a new level," Hunter said.

Hunter also said the gear and equipment is strictly used for safety.

"It may look militaristic... you would want to be full protected just as much as I think you would want your officers to be protected when they put themselves in that situation," Hunter said.

The Columbia PD SWAT team has the resources to train a couple of time a month, he said.

"We have to keep those priorities in line, the innocent people, the victims and the suspects, we can't put ourselves above those. We can't mess up those priorities. They have to stay in order for us to effectively do our part," said Hunter.

Hunter said serving on a SWAT team is a large responsibility.

"If a big incident is going to happen here in Columbia, and the expectation is that we are going to prepare for that, we have to have the ability to coordinate and speak the same language," Hunter said.

Bynes said she believes miscommunication was a key component of the Ferguson unrest and the results shouldn't be taken lightly.

"We have a really good case study for other cities and government what to do, how to handle these situations. So, if they're not already preparing for things like this, they should," she said.

The city of Fulton and the city of Ferguson denied KOMU 8 News' request for information for this report.

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°