TARGET 8: Missouri-- The state of unlicensed summer camps

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 17 2016 Aug 17, 2016 Wednesday, August 17, 2016 11:05:00 PM CDT August 17, 2016 in Target 8
By: Megan Judy, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA — It’s back to school time, but during the summer, it’s a constant chess match for parents. The big question: where to put your kids during the work day. It’s safe to say summer camps are a staple in most households.

But, you may not realize summer camps in the state of Missouri don’t have to be licensed and do not require criminal background checks. Summer day camps don’t face the same regulations other childcare facilities face. It’s an issue that caught the attention of one Columbia family, the Gelnars.

Kelley and Dwaine Gelnar ran into a childcare problem during the summer and decided to put their kids in a gymnastics day camp. Unfortunately, their seven-year-old son Ethan was injured while playing.

“I needed childcare just for one day… it was highly recommended, it was inexpensive and it looked like it would be really fun,” said Kelley Gelnar. Ethan’s dad, Dwaine said, “They said Ethan had been feeling bad all afternoon and he had taken a nap. When I walked in, he was laying down and he looked pretty miserable. So, we took him to the hospital. Docs determined he had a severe concussion and a fractured wrist -- two bones fractured in his wrist.”

 The Gelnars said they understand accidents can happen anywhere. But, they took issue with the fact they weren’t notified immediately of their son’s injuries.

The Department of Social Services Children’s Division found the camp where Ethan was hurt, not guilty of any wrongdoing. However, the owner explained she’s personally implemented changes the agent suggested. She said her staff now attend twice-daily meetings to go over safety protocol. Also, they give parents a handout detailing the day’s activities and a detailed explanation of how to communicate in case of an emergency. The owner made these changes even though she isn’t required to do so by law.

 Summer camps in the state of Missouri are exempt from needing licenses as long as the summer camp is “conducted in good faith primarily to provide education, recreation… for children.”

Representative Stephen Webber, a Democrat from Columbia, is working with the Gelnars and wants to change the lack of oversight, but wouldn’t go as far as regulating camps in the same way as daycare facilities.

Webber said, “I think initially the legislature wanted to keep summer camps accessible. I mean it’s important that children have access to summer camps. So, I think the idea was accessibility. What we’re saying is that accessibility should probably be balanced with making sure children are safe.”

Webber said, “As of now, there’s no set ratio of children to adults and there’s no requirements that summer camps have any sort of medical training or any sort of medical staff available."

He plans to propose legislation when the next session starts in January. “I would like to propose some legislation so that parents have some degree of comfort when sending children to summer camps,” Webber said.

He said he thinks it’s important “that there’s somebody around who has some degree of medical training, that the ratio of children to adults is something reasonable.”

If you’d like to read the statute that exempts summer camps from licenses, you can find a link right here. http://www.moga.mo.gov/mostatutes/stathtml/21000002111.html

Missouri is one of only eleven states in the country that doesn’t require licenses for day camps.

Here’s the breakdown from the American Camp Association:

Alabama - Y

Alaska - Y

Arizona - Y

Arkansas - Y

California - N

Colorado - Y

Connecticut - Y

Delaware - N

Florida - Y

Georgia - N

Hawaii - Y

Idaho - Y

Illinois - Y

Indiana - N

Iowa - Y

Kansas - Y

Kentucky - Y

Louisiana - Y

Maine - Y

Maryland - Y

Massachusetts- Y

Michigan - Y

Minnesota - N

MIssissippi - Y

Missouri - N

Montana - N

Nebraska - Y

Nevada - Y

New Hampshire - Y

New Jersey - N

New Mexico - Y

New York - Y

North Carolina - Y

North Dakota - N

Ohio - Y

Oklahoma - Y

Oregon - Y

Pennsylvania - Y

Rhode Island - Y

South Carolina - Y

South Dakota - N

Tennessee - Y

Texas - Y

Utah - Y

Vermont - N

Virginia - Y

Washington - Y

West Virginia - Y

Wisconsin - Y

Wyoming - Y

More News

Grid
List

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
31 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
32 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
8am 76°
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°