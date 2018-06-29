Target 8: Moberly Residents Say Cairo Mayor Unfairly Demolished Homes

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 19 2012 Dec 19, 2012 Wednesday, December 19, 2012 9:24:00 PM CST December 19, 2012 in News
By: Dan Kennedy
loading

CAIRO - Two Moberly women said the mayor of Cairo bullied them by ordering their homes demolished with little warning in November.

Becky Rogers owns a second home in Cairo next door to Mayor Jerry Frans. She said the entire town of Cairo was built around her house in the 1800s. Now, that historic home is gone after she said Frans made her tear it down.

Rogers said the village of Cairo told her back in March it would be tearing down her house in six months, citing Town Ordinance 52, deeming the house to be unsafe. Rogers admitted the house was old and had termites, but she said when she asked Frans for more time to fix the problems, he would not comply.

The building inspector sent a letter to Rogers saying various officials including the fire chief, the city attorney and representatives from the city board voted unanimously to proceed with the demolition.

Worse yet, Rogers said she would have to pay the cost to bring down her own home, more than $5,700. But she found a way to avoid ponying up all that money.

"I jumped the gun and had our own contractor come and tear it down so I wouldn't have to pay the $5,750," Rogers said.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Rogers enlisted the help of her children, grandchildren and her own contractor to tear down her house. After paying for the contractor and some dumpsters, Rogers said she was out nearly $3,000. She said the mayor bullied her into doing it.

Frans refused an on-camera interview, but told KOMU 8 News over the phone that Rogers knew the stakes and even gave her 180 days to make necessary repairs.

But Rogers isn't alone. Moberly resident Connie Drewery said Frans had her unoccupied Cairo home torn down, too. Drewery said her attorney told the mayor not to touch her house. She thought all was fine until she logged onto Facebook one evening and saw pictures of her demolished home. Drewery lives in Moberly and owned this second home in Cairo.

"A lady put pictures on Facebook and showed us that they had demolished the house," Drewery said. "It makes you cry."

Drewery said she would have wanted the chance to get some furniture items out of the house. KOMU 8 News obtained the letter sent to Rogers explaining the process. The letter said "all personal property must be removed by [demolition] date with no exceptions. After that time, anything left becomes the property of the contractor."

"Dirty things were done and it's not right. It's just wrong. It's just wrong the way they did things," she said.

Rogers agreed, saying Cairo just isn't the same small town.

"We used to have a lot of friends here," she said. "Once the older people were all gone, Cairo just isn't the same anymore. The younger ones and newer people moved in and they just have no idea what Cairo used to be."

Rogers said she doesn't have any plans to rebuild on the lot, but that she will continue to host family cookouts where her historic home once stood.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°