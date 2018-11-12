Target 8: Overpaying Urgent Care Bills

Are you overpaying your Mizzou Urgent Care bills? A Target 8 Investigation digs into Mizzou Urgent Care bills and how they classify an urgent care visit versus an emergency room visit. Watch Target 8 Investigations, only on KOMU 8 News, Wednesday November 14 at Ten.

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
COLUMBIA - In the past five days Columbia has broken three records, two for daily snowfall and one for a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
BALTIMORE - Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight responded to the U.S. Catholic bishops abruptly postponing plans Monday to vote on... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:48:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine partnered with Columbia-based Global First Responder to provide health care services to patients... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
JEFFERSON CITY – The slowest mode of transportation is making its way up and down the Missouri River progressively. ... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Top Stories

GALLERY: A snowy Monday in November
More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
COLUMBIA - After years of raising funds, advocates of Columbia's black community now have enough money to finish a trail... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education says it will not comment on parents' concerns for a new middle school... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will request to change city limits at Monday night's board meeting to include... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:34:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Public works: Road salt plentiful, plow drivers ready even without dry run
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says it's ready for a snowy winter. Even with the early snowfall, the department... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:06:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover mid-Missouri, schools, businesses and groups are changing their plans for the afternoon and... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Stan Lee, Marvel Comics visionary, dead at 95
(CNN) -- Stan Lee, the colorful Marvel Comics patriarch who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling --... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:02:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Private college students kidnapped, sexually assaulted
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon has been charged with abducting two Christian college students and forcing them... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 1:44:38 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia Police to end community outreach unit, form new unit
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced it will be merging its community outreach unit and downtown unit into one... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 12:35:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign
ST. LOUIS - A former assistant attorney general announced his campaign for Missouri Attorney General Monday morning. In a... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:12:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Homicide under investigation in southeast Missouri
BISMARCK (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman's death in southeast Missouri as a homicide. KFVS-TV reports that the... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:47:04 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse
MORGAN COUNTY - A man accused of moving the dismembered body of his friend's common law wife pleaded guilty to... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:16:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County law enforcement took a fugitive from Gasconade County into custody Sunday. Sheriff's deputies got... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:44:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News
