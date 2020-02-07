Target 8: Pinnacle employee paid for medical coverage that didn't exist- Wednesday at Ten
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request. Elledge is charged... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - People can expect delays as MoDOT continues to improve Route 54 starting February 10. MoDOT said... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel has endorsed a plan that could allow casinos to be built near... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 100-year-old Tuskegee airman and Columbia College graduate Charles McGee was honored by NASA for his courage,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled school for the second time this week, but Thursday wasn't because of additional snow... More >>
in
FULTON – Fulton Public Schools started its series of open public forums on an April bond issue Friday. The... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge over I-70 are beginning to feel all too common this winter. On... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health Initiative facility is costing the University of Missouri $220.8 million in hopes of bringing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening. Patrick Elsey,... More >>
in