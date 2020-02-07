Target 8: Pinnacle employee paid for medical coverage that didn't exist- Wednesday at Ten

Friday, February 07, 2020 3:24:55 PM CST

Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 7:31:00 PM CST

Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:51:29 PM CST

Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST

Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST

Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST

Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST

Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request. Elledge is charged... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 3:06:00 PM CST

Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 1:45:00 PM CST

MoDOT continues road work on Highway 54, traffic delays anticipated
JEFFERSON CITY - People can expect delays as MoDOT continues to improve Route 54 starting February 10. MoDOT said... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 10:56:00 AM CST

Kansas City police shoot and kill armed man
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say police officers have shot and killed a man in Kansas City after he pointed... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 8:09:00 AM CST

Lawmakers advance proposal for casinos at Lake of the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House panel has endorsed a plan that could allow casinos to be built near... More >>
Friday, February 07, 2020 4:41:00 AM CST

100-year-old Tuskegee Airman and Columbia College grad honored by NASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 100-year-old Tuskegee airman and Columbia College graduate Charles McGee was honored by NASA for his courage,... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 10:31:00 PM CST

Columbia Public School cancelled school to clear over 40 campuses
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools cancelled school for the second time this week, but Thursday wasn't because of additional snow... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 7:09:00 PM CST

Fulton Public Schools begin open forums for bond issue
FULTON – Fulton Public Schools started its series of open public forums on an April bond issue Friday. The... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 6:07:00 PM CST

After recent wrecks on Rocheport bridge, officials say they'd like to see a wider version
ROCHEPORT - Wrecks on the Rocheport bridge over I-70 are beginning to feel all too common this winter. On... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST

Additional assistance will help Missourians with disabilites get jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will receive additional technical assistance from the U.S. Department of... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 4:17:00 PM CST

NextGen facility expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045
COLUMBIA - The NextGen Precision Health Initiative facility is costing the University of Missouri $220.8 million in hopes of bringing... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:51:00 PM CST

One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening. Patrick Elsey,... More >>
Thursday, February 06, 2020 1:20:00 PM CST
