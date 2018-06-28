TARGET 8: Renters report mold complaints, health concerns

3 years 7 months 9 hours ago Wednesday, November 26 2014 Nov 26, 2014 Wednesday, November 26, 2014 9:44:00 PM CST November 26, 2014 in News
By: Andrea Gonzales, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - While mold is everywhere, experts say it has the potential to pose a health risk to everyone. 

"Anybody who is exposed to mold for a period of time will probably have symptoms from it," Nurse Practitioner Cindy Rose said. "The more you're exposed to it, the more likely you'll have symptoms."

KOMU 8 News found mold in Columbia is relatively unregulated.

"There isn't any EPA or federal regulations pertaining to mold presence, so what we base our stuff of on for the city comes from that, as well," Andrea Waner, Columbia and Boone County Health Department spokesperson, said.

The Columbia and Boone County Health Department only has jurisdiction over public places, so Columbia rental inspectors try to hold building owners accountable by siting the root of the mold issue.

"We don't test for mold, that's something if a person wants to test for mold, they'll have to bring in their own private firm to do that," Code Enforcement Specialist Bruce Martin said. "But what we might look for in the situation, if we have mold problem, is any type of violations that might create moisture problems, which could be a ventilation problem, leaky plumbing, leaking roof, or something of that nature." 

There are around 29,000 apartment units registered with the city. Three inspectors do the rental inspections. A routine inspection, also known as a rental compliance inspection, is performed every six years, unless there is a complaint. 

City documents showed two complaints of mold were made in the past five years in one local apartment unit in a complex, a complex where multiple tenants have expressed concern to KOMU 8.

In 2010, the first written complain expressed concern about flooding. It stated there was "pouring water through the ceiling and down the walls" and "visible mold". The complaint requests an inspection for safety. 

Records show the city came, inspected, sited things to fix and reinspected. The apartment passed the inspection.

Three years later, a different tenant moved into the same unit and filed another complaint regarding mold. That tenant said in their complaint they had "been sick for most of the time I've been living at the apartment."

KOMU 8 News asked the landlord of this apartment how he dealt with this particular unit. 

"I don't know specifics other than to say that anytime we have situations, whether it be mold or dirtiness, you have to aggressively try to treat the problem and address the concerns a tenant might have," he said. 

KOMU 8 News obtained photos and a mold test from the unit with two complaints. The results of the mold test indicated the kitchen had elevated mold levels. 

Knowing that background, there are things to know about mold in Missouri: The Missouri Department of Health and Seniors Services' website states if visible mold growth is present, sampling is unnecessary in most cases because mold will always be found in testing. Further, the department states mold testing is not standardized, no training is required to be a licensed mold tester and sampling for mold does not asses health risk.

So while mold might be everywhere, with relatively few regulations, inspectors say tenants and landlords need to work together.

"Oftentimes, complaints come in and they've never contacted the owner," Martin said. "Just an effort to talk to one another there, problems can be resolved."  

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has these tips for renters who may encounter mold. 

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4am 79°
5am 76°
6am 75°
7am 76°