TARGET 8: Residents complain of unequal policing; data shows disparity

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 04 2017 May 4, 2017 Thursday, May 04, 2017 9:40:00 PM CDT May 04, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Lauren Barnas, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Some residents in north Columbia claim the Columbia Police Department responds too heavily to shots heard calls, giving the north side of town a worse reputation than it deserves.

The Target 8 Investigative Team requested a year’s worth of data from Joint Communications for the period of October 2015 to October 2016 to see how many units were sent to shots heard calls in different parts of Columbia.

The data

The team requested shots heard data instead of shots fired data because shots heard calls never resulted in any proof of gunfire. CPD said if evidence of gunfire was found, the dispatcher would have changed the type of call to shots fired. Therefore, the shots heard data set refers specifically to instances when CPD was not able to verify evidence of shots after arriving to a scene.

CPD said many factors contribute to the number of units sent to a particular call, like the area's crime history, how many people have called in to report the shots heard and concern for officer safety.

"We may respond with a higher presence than we would, you know, to an area where there isn't a concern that there may be some hostility toward our officers there," Bryana Larimer, the department's public information officer, said.

Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, an advocate for community policing, is critical of the department's decisions.

"In their mind, they associate black people with being dangerous, and that's why they're sending the five cars," she said. "They're not saying that, but that's what they're doing." 

The department divides the city into eight sections, or police beats. Beats 10, 20, 30 and 40 are typically considered north Columbia. These are areas north of I-70 and near Business Loop 70. The remaining beats – beat 50, 60, 70, and 80 – are typically considered south Columbia.

Police sent an average of three and a half units to a shots heard calls in that year, regardless of where the call came from. Some calls received many more units than that, sometimes double and triple the average.

"On these calls, you typically will see our officers, at least two of them, respond to a call for service, like this," Larimer said. "But it's also gonna be up to the supervisor's discretion."

Out of the 341 shots heard calls in the year, 42 received at least seven units, which is double the average number. 37 of those calls were in north Columbia. That's 88 percent.

CPD sent triple the average number of units, at least 11 units, to shots heard calls on 12 different occasions during the year. All 12 of those were in north Columbia.

Wilson-Kleekamp said, "We don't need you to send the military in. You don't send them over to the south side for that."

The department said it's better to be over-prepared for shots heard calls than it is to be under-prepared.

"We will allocate as many resources as we need in order to keep everyone safe," Larimer said.

Role of socioeconomic status and demographics 

Residents at a Race Matters, Friends meeting said it's important to consider CPD policing techniques in context with the city's history of racial and economic segregation. Attendees said Missouri's history of slavery still affects the community today.

The Target 8 Investigative Team talked to many residents who agreed, saying a heavier police presence harms the north side - which is already racially and economically disadvantaged.

The city of Columbia compiles data to show income levels relative to each part of town, by ward. Although the city divides wards differently than the city divides police beats, there are similar boundaries that divide north and south Columbia.

The city's data show residents in south wards make significantly more money on average than residents on the north side.

"Obviously there's more money on the north side than on the south side," Wilson-Kleekamp said.

In addition to the socioeconomic implications of living in north Columbia, there are racial implications as well. The city reports significantly more black people living in north Columbia than south Columbia since 2001.

This information is consistent with data the Target 8 Investigative Team compiled to create this map based on census data:

Push toward community policing

Although the department insists it doesn't respond differently to neighborhoods, the department's website said it created the police beat map in 2009, to start geographic policing. 

"Officers worked to get to know the neighbors of their beats and understand what problems or concerns the residents had," the website said. "Shortly after this model was introduced, CPD expanded the approach and assigned two officers to Douglass Park, a known “hotspot” for calls for service and/or criminal activity in the City of Columbia. These two officers worked diligently to build relationships with residents in the area which proved valuable as calls for service to the area soon decreased."

Wilson-Kleekamp said the move toward community policing shouldn't stop there. She believes a city-wide community policing program would benefit everyone in the community.

The website said, "By October 2015, City Council selected three neighborhoods to focus resources on as part of the 2015 Strategic Plan."

Wilson-Kleekamp challenged the department to not only expand its geographic policing program, but also to change its philosophy: "What are you going to do to change the mindset of your department so it's a guardian mindset? So that when poor people in this community have an issue they're respected as much as people who have money? So that you're not seeing brown people and black people as criminals because they're poor?"

Some other families in the northern part of Columbia told the Target 8 Investigative Team they are happy with current policing in Columbia. They said they appreciate any number of units sent to a scene to potentially protect their children.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°