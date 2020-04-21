TARGET 8: Thousands statewide still have no access to dental care

4 years 5 months 1 day ago Wednesday, November 18 2015 Nov 18, 2015 Wednesday, November 18, 2015 8:21:00 PM CST November 18, 2015 in Target 8
By: Samantha Myers, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Having clean teeth and a good smile are important parts of a person's appearance, but for some people it's almost impossible to see a dentist. Close to 250,000 Missourians on Medicaid have no access to dental care. 

For some, it's a life or death situation. 

Jenni Lanning said she has an infection in her gums and jaw that has gotten so bad that she is in and out of emergency rooms.

She said she's tried just about everything to get proper dental care.

“We have looked at all of the options, I have called all of the places, all of the people, I have filled out paperwork, different supposed dental health grants. I have Medicaid, I have Medicare,” Lanning said.  

She said she had not been getting regular checkups because she couldn't afford the care.

“One cavity can turn into the worst thing ever, and it doesn’t even have to hurt that bad. It didn’t at first, and then the next thing you know they’re telling me, 'This is going to your heart and when it gets there you will die,'” Lanning said. 

Lori Henderson, a dentist in Columbia said, “If you have to keep putting off and putting off the treatment, that’s when things start falling apart. Because decay is just bacteria in the tooth, and that infection continues to spread and the teeth become fragile and break.”

A Missouri Health Department report in 2014 said there are about 60,000 emergency department visits each year due to non-traumatic dental complaints among Missouri residents. The visits cost approximately $17.5 million per year based on national estimates. 

Right now, Missouri's Medicaid program only reimburses dental services for Medicaid recipients who are children, pregnant, blind, or living in nursing homes. 

A spokesperson for MO HealthNet, Missouri's Medicaid program, said, "Currently, the MO HealthNet program covers medically necessary, dental benefits for adults for treatment of trauma of the mouth, jaw, teeth or other contiguous sites as a result of injury; treatment of a disease/medical condition without which the health of the individual would be adversely affected."

If this statement is true, then wouldn't Lanning who is in and out of emergency rooms for mouth and jaw infection be able to get health care? 

KOMU 8 News reached out to MO HealthNet, which said it would not provide information on specific cases, but Lanning allowed KOMU 8 News to pass along her information for a direct response. 

“I’m looking at not being able to make it, and I should be able to with Medicaid and Medicare. You know, and it’s just, it’s ridiculous. It’s not fair at all. It’s not fair for me, it’s not fair for any of these other people that have to do it,” Lanning said. 

Even finding dental care for other Medicaid recipients is difficult. 

A search for Medicaid dental care on MO HealthNet in Boone County yields nine results, but only one dental office in Boone County said it offers services to Medicaid patients. Those dentists account for five of the nine results.

Cherry Hill Dental is on the list, but after calling the office, KOMU 8 News learned it doesn't offer Medicaid services anymore and has repeatedly asked to be taken off the list.

Henderson said her practice used to offer Medicaid services but had to stop. She said Missouri Medicaid reimburses at a rate that is far below what the overhead of running a private practice is.

“Right now Medicaid in Missouri is underfunded, which is reflected in the fact that only 11 percent of the dentists in Missouri are part of the Medicaid system,” Henderson said. 

Back in 2005, then-Governor Matt Blunt made a round of Medicaid budget cuts, and it's been a decade since low-income adults have had access to dental care.

Lawmakers are now making strides to bring back dental care, but press secretary for Gov. Nixon, Scott Holste, said there's a catch. 

The legislature funded Medicaid dental in the current fiscal year through a dedicated tax amnesty fund, and the amount of money that’s available through that fund is not going to be known until after the amnesty period ends November 30.

Holste said there may be no money available for Medicaid dental funding at all. That's because there are several other programs that the legislature said would be funded through the amnesty program, and the determination on funding all those different programs will be made later.

“The administration will make a decision on funding the programs in a manner that’s fiscally responsible, but we can’t do that until after the amount of money is known and available," Holste said. 

Lanning made a GoFundMe page in hopes that people will donate money to help her get oral surgery.

“Hopefully I can help myself, but if nothing else I can help other people and make this stop so nobody has to go through this anymore," Lanning said. 

 

More News

Grid
List

US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery
US source: North Korean leader in grave danger after surgery
The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un , is in grave danger after a surgery,... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Health official outlines what it'd take to reopen Boone County
Health official outlines what it'd take to reopen Boone County
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council meeting on Monday night will start with an update on COVID-19. It's one... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:01:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

The Boys and Girls Club transitions to virtual programming
The Boys and Girls Club transitions to virtual programming
COLUMBIA- The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia is helping out families they serve by transitioning to virtual programming. ... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 8:37:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Two men in custody after shots fired in Moberly
Two men in custody after shots fired in Moberly
MOBERLY - Police arrested two men after a shots fired incident on Sunday night, according to a press release. ... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton shop honors frontline workers
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fulton shop honors frontline workers
FULTON - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, one Fulton store is stepping up to help honor their community's frontline workers.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 6:11:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MU begins 'deep clean' of campus
MU begins 'deep clean' of campus
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri campus facilities crews started a campus-wide cleaning effort Monday. Gary Ward, MU Vice Chancellor... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Parson announces additional $47 million in cuts
Parson announces additional $47 million in cuts
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson announced an additional $47 million in budget cuts during his Monday news briefing. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MU to cut 12.5% from budget
MU to cut 12.5% from budget
COLUMBIA — As COVID-19 related financial woes continue, UM System leadership is creating a plan that will include a 12.5%... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 2:33:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Special education families facing new challenges
Special education families facing new challenges
COLUMBIA — Parents with special needs children are facing their own set of struggles during this challenging time. Michelle... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 1:08:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Books and Basics: Hallsville mother opens a little public library
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Books and Basics: Hallsville mother opens a little public library
HALLSVILLE – One Hallsville mother is hoping to share her joy of reading through her newly created public library. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County has one COVID-19 case
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Callaway County has one COVID-19 case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2020 in News

Why teens may never be the same after the pandemic
Why teens may never be the same after the pandemic
(CNN) -- There will be no graduation for the Class of 2020 -- at least not one that would've... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 9:13:00 AM CDT April 20, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
Lawsuit: Let Missourians vote absentee during virus crisis
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by civil rights groups seeks to allow all Missourians to vote absentee... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:49:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Missouri to see protests against statewide shutdown this week
Missouri to see protests against statewide shutdown this week
COLUMBIA - Missouri will start to see its' first protests against statewide shutdown orders this week. It's part of a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say 13 people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

CPS teachers adapt to pass/fail system, leaving less room for student interaction
CPS teachers adapt to pass/fail system, leaving less room for student interaction
COLUMBIA — Columbia Public Schools switched to an online, pass/fail grading scale in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:40:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

At home workouts: household items you can use
At home workouts: household items you can use
COLUMBIA – People have been forced to get creative with workouts because COVID-19 has closed gyms across the nation. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 55°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 55°
1am 55°
2am 52°
3am 50°