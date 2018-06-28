TARGET 8: Will mid-Missouri schools arm their teachers?

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 20 2014 Nov 20, 2014 Thursday, November 20, 2014 9:17:00 PM CST November 20, 2014 in Target 8
By: Meredith Miller, KOMU 8 Reporter; Lauren Groppenbacher, Lauren Greenheck, and Cassidy Minarik, KOMU 8 Researchers
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri school boards are hesitant to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons on campus, even after a new Missouri law would allow them to do so.

On September 11, legislators passed a bill that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools. The Missouri Senate overrode Governor Nixon's veto 23-8 and the House passed the bill 117-39, making the bill law on October 11. 

The bill allows school districts to delegate one or more of their staff members to conceal and carry a weapon after participating in structured training. Weapons they can carry include a concealed firearm or a self-defense spray. 

KOMU 8 searched around mid-Missouri to see if any schools are considering arming their teachers; however, we did not find any school implementing the legislative proposal yet.

The bill leaves discretion to school boards whether they want to train a teacher to carry a firearm. Mid-Missouri schools said they were thankful they can make their own decisions regarding these safety measures. 

"To the legislators' credit they allowed each individual school board to make decisions on this bill," said Fatima R-III School District Superintendent Joe Scott. 

If a school board decides to allow a teacher carry a weapon, the law requires a public meeting and then a request for training sent to the Department of Pubic Safety. The department then has authority to train and clear the teachers to carry. This training costs $17,500 for two teachers or school employees to carry. 

The teachers must receive 112 hours of training or have had 600 hours of basic law enforcement training beforehand. 

Teachers must keep the weapon on them at all times and have the power to detain and arrest like any other law enforcement.

Most schools KOMU 8 talked to said they will not arm their teachers because they already have a law enforcement officer or resource officer on staff. 

"We have a school resource officer full time in our district whom is a Boone County Sheriff's Deputy. And so with that person on staff, not only is he here for teaching DARE among other classes, he is actually an instructor in our district too, and he is our security officer for the district. So for that reason we have not brought up Senate Bill 656 really at all during a board meeting because we don't really see that having administrators or teachers armed really is a better scenario than what we have now, " said Sturgeon R-V School District Superintendent Shawn Schultz. 

Columbia Public Schools is just one district that is working to arm its current security director and assistant. The school board said it will not be adopting the bill to train teachers to carry.

"We believe our teachers are here to teach, not protect our students in that regard," said Columbia Public School Board President Christine King. 

Another issue schools find with the bill is the cost.  

"We don't feel like that is a good use of our tax payers dollars and our teachers," King said. 

The info graphic below shows several schools around mid-Missouri and their current protection policies.

While no school has asked for training yet, this does not mean they will not in the future. 

"I can see both sides of the coin, it's just not right for us at this time," Scott said. 

For now mid-Missouri schools are using local law enforcement, buzz-in systems, drills, and protection training to keep their students safe. 

"We've actually had safety devices for several years now. The buildings, you have to be buzzed in. Both secretaries in the building have a phone that they can see the person on the screen. We are on constant lockdown all the time," Schultz said. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°