Target: Data Breach Caught up to 70M Customers

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, January 10 2014 Jan 10, 2014 Friday, January 10, 2014 6:42:12 AM CST January 10, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Target says that personal information - including phone numbers and email and mailing addresses - was stolen from as many as 70 million customers in its pre-Christmas data breach. That was substantially more customers than Target had previously said were affected.

The chain also cut its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast and outlook for a key sales barometer.

Target had announced in December that about 40 million credit and debit cards may have been affected by a data breach that happened between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 - just as the holiday shopping season was getting into gear.

The retailer said Friday that the personal information stolen is not a new breach, but was discovered during its ongoing investigation.

Target Corp.'s stock fell in Friday premarket trading.

 

More News

Grid
List

Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
Veteran details how he worked through suicidal thoughts
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ( WPMT ) -- "It was really, really hard and scary," said James Stafford, a veteran. ... More >>
52 minutes ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 8:52:12 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
A firefighter has died in the California wildfire sparked by a gender reveal party
(CNN) -- A firefighter has been killed in the El Dorado Fire, the blaze sparked this month by a botched... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
US plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday
(CNN) -- The Commerce Department plans to restrict access to TikTok and WeChat on Sunday as the Trump administration's executive... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 7:56:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
(CNN) -- Pre-pandemic, many of us viewed flying simply as a method of getting from one destination to another as... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 18
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 4:45:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Absentee voting in Missouri begins on Sept. 22
Absentee voting in Missouri begins on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA - For the November presidential election, registered voters in Missouri will have the choice to vote in person, absentee... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 4:44:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today
Modified Boone County health order in effect starting today
BOONE COUNTY- Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:51:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

NEXT WEEK: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
NEXT WEEK: Missouri gubernatorial candidates to debate on Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:13:00 AM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Letter coming to more than 150K Missourians who may be eligible for stimulus payment
Letter coming to more than 150K Missourians who may be eligible for stimulus payment
ST. LOUIS — The Internal Revenue Service released a state-by-state breakdown of people who will be receiving letters asking... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 7:46:26 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Tutoring program going virtual due to COVID-19
Tutoring program going virtual due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A tutoring program called Grade A Plus, which offers free tutoring from MU students, is moving online this... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 7:08:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Lane Closures on I-70 starting Wednesday evening
Lane Closures on I-70 starting Wednesday evening
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Overnight Interstate 70 travelers could experience lane closures next week as MoDOT crews work on their Callaway... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fun-sized birthday parties during COVID-19
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Fun-sized birthday parties during COVID-19
COLUMBIA- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, families are looking for ways to celebrate moments while still following social distancing guidelines.... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Federal search warrant executed in north Boone County
Federal search warrant executed in north Boone County
COLUMBIA- A federal search warrant was executed Thursday on the 300 block of East Winter Street in north Boone County,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 3:54:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths
Trial moved for Missouri man charged in brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo.. (AP) — The trial of a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin is being moved... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 3:37:35 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns
Motorcycle rally at Lake of the Ozarks spurs concerns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gathering at the Lake of the Ozarks is bringing tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:54:24 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Expert: Increased alcohol consumption no way to cope during pandemic
Expert: Increased alcohol consumption no way to cope during pandemic
MISSOURI- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused most people to have little to no in-person social interactions due to quarantine and... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:53:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Columbia College to observe 'Juneteenth' as official college holiday
Columbia College to observe 'Juneteenth' as official college holiday
COLUMBIA - Columbia College President Dr. Scott Dalrymple announced the campus will recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, starting next... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

MSHP adjusts to recruiting challenges, seeks to diversify workforce
MSHP adjusts to recruiting challenges, seeks to diversify workforce
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite the pandemic and widespread protests against police brutality, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has seen an... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:09:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 63°
11am 66°
12pm 68°
1pm 69°