Tariff May Affect Local Farmers

The tariff right now on fuel containing foreign ethanol is 54 cents a gallon. By getting rid of the tariff, the Bush Administration hopes to reduce dependence on foreign oil.

However, the move would be helping countries like Brazil bring their ethanol to the United States. Some say that's a bad thing for local farmers.

"It's money out of their pocket," said Elliot Klotz an ethanol user. "You know, it's more competition so they'll have to lower their prices and they're not going to make as much. The factories, they might not open as many factories in Missouri. I could see how that could influence a lot of business."

Corn is Missouri's second largest crop.