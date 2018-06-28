Tarkio College plans to reopen as two-year school

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Efforts are underway to reopen the old Tarkio College in northwest Missouri as a two-year institution.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the institution ended its run as a four-year college in 1992. But alumni and volunteers from the surrounding community have banded together to breathe new life into the campus.

Their proposal has been submitted to the Missouri Department of Higher Education. Pending certification from the state, the plan is for classes to begin in January 2017.

Tarkio College President Bob Hughes says enrollment is expected to be 35 to 50 students for the first semester, 75 to 100 for the second semester, then potentially 250 to 300 a few years down the road.

It would initially offer associates programs in general studies, agricultural management and public service.