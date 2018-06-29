Tarkio Superintendent arrested for DWI

The Associated Press

TARKIO (AP) — The superintendent of a northern Missouri school district faces a drunken driving charge.

Tarkio Superintendent Patrick Martin was arrested Thursday in Tarkio and is charged with one count driving while intoxicated. Online court records don't list a lawyer for Martin.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported that Martin was previously the principal of Platte County High School.

The Tarkio School District is located about 120 miles north of Kansas City.