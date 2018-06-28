Taser Free Columbia Hosts Rummage Sale

Now, the group Taser Free Columbia is bringing it's cause to the public in hopes the Columbia City Council will feel the heat.

People for a Taser Free Columbia is the group at the center of the controversy.

The group is collecting goods for a rummage sale Thursday. The sale's goal is to raise funds to educate the public about the taser ban ordinance, which the group has been working on for this summer.

The Columbia Police Department has used tasers since 2005. Taser-Free Columbia argues tasers are too unpredictable in what injuries caused, and should not be used.

Columbia City Clerk notified the Taser Free group Monday it got more than the required 3,667 signatures from registered voters to send the proposed ordinance to the city council.

If passed, the ordinance would ban the use of tasers and conducted electrical devices.

The city council will have its first reading of the ordinance at the meeting on August 2nd.

The second reading and vote are scheduled for August 16th.

If the ordinance does not get the go ahead from the city council, it would be put on the November 2nd election ballot. That would mean that Columbia residents have the final say.